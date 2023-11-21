Boy, 16, accused of attempting to murder police officer in Alness

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court today accused of attempting to murder a police officer in the Highlands.

The teenager was arrested following an incident on town’s High Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a male officer on High Street, Alness.

“The incident happened around 1am on Monday, 20 November, 2023.

“The officer was uninjured.

“The 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 21 November, 2023.”

