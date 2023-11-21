Crime & Courts Boy, 16, accused of attempting to murder police officer in Alness The teenager was arrested following an incident on town's High Street in the early hours of yesterday morning. By Ewan Cameron November 21 2023, 12.52pm Share Boy, 16, accused of attempting to murder police officer in Alness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6266032/boy-16-accused-of-attempting-to-murder-police-officer-in-alness/ Copy Link The incident happened on the High Street in Alness. Image: DC Thomson A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court today accused of attempting to murder a police officer in the Highlands. The teenager was arrested following an incident on town’s High Street in the early hours of yesterday morning. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a male officer on High Street, Alness. “The incident happened around 1am on Monday, 20 November, 2023. “The officer was uninjured. “The 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 21 November, 2023.” More to follow