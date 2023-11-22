Drunken man performed solo sex act in window overlooking Aberdeen car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken man performed solo sex act in window overlooking Aberdeen car park

Robert Hutchison carried out his "reprehensible" behaviour in front of a full-length window and was seen by a 17-year-old girl.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drunken man who exposed himself and performed a solo sex act at his window has avoided being placed on the sex offenders register.

Robert Hutchison carried out the indecent act in front of a full-length window at his flat on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen.

The window overlooked a public car park and a passing 17-year-old girl was shocked when she glanced up and witnessed the 54-year-old’s graphic display.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the unsavoury incident happened on March 11.

‘He does bitterly regret his behaviour’

Sheriff Christian Marney said: “The accused not only exposed himself at a full-length window but then proceeded to masturbate in view of a public car park.

“I’m told, at the time, he was on medication for a heart condition and antidepressants.

“At the time, he had consumed considerable alcohol and was intoxicated.”

Hutchison, now of MacKenzie Gardens, Turriff, pled guilty to a charge of public indecency.

Defence agent Patrick O’Dea said: “He has already begun to take great steps to reduce his likelihood of further offending and is taking help to address his alcohol issues.

“He has relocated to Turriff with a view to starting afresh and putting his past behaviours behind him.

“He sees this as a wake-up call.

“He does bitterly regret his behaviour and has shown a significant amount of shame.”

No ‘significant sexual element’

Sheriff Marney told Hutchison: “You will be very well aware your behaviour on this occasion was reprehensible.”

He imposed 225 hours of unpaid work, three years of supervision and a requirement to complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.

However, the sheriff concluded that there was no “significant sexual element” in the case and that placing Hutchison on the sex offenders register was not necessary.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

