Drunken man performed solo sex act in window overlooking Aberdeen car park

A drunken man who exposed himself and performed a solo sex act at his window has avoided being placed on the sex offenders register.

Robert Hutchison carried out the indecent act in front of a full-length window at his flat on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen.

The window overlooked a public car park and a passing 17-year-old girl was shocked when she glanced up and witnessed the 54-year-old’s graphic display.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the unsavoury incident happened on March 11.

‘He does bitterly regret his behaviour’

Sheriff Christian Marney said: “The accused not only exposed himself at a full-length window but then proceeded to masturbate in view of a public car park.

“I’m told, at the time, he was on medication for a heart condition and antidepressants.

“At the time, he had consumed considerable alcohol and was intoxicated.”

Hutchison, now of MacKenzie Gardens, Turriff, pled guilty to a charge of public indecency.

Defence agent Patrick O’Dea said: “He has already begun to take great steps to reduce his likelihood of further offending and is taking help to address his alcohol issues.

“He has relocated to Turriff with a view to starting afresh and putting his past behaviours behind him.

“He sees this as a wake-up call.

“He does bitterly regret his behaviour and has shown a significant amount of shame.”

No ‘significant sexual element’

Sheriff Marney told Hutchison: “You will be very well aware your behaviour on this occasion was reprehensible.”

He imposed 225 hours of unpaid work, three years of supervision and a requirement to complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.

However, the sheriff concluded that there was no “significant sexual element” in the case and that placing Hutchison on the sex offenders register was not necessary.

