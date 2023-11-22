Wordies Ale House: End of an era as workers rip apart Aberdeen pub years after final pints were pulled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wordies Ale House: End of an era as workers rip apart Aberdeen pub years after final pints were pulled

It's the end of Wordies as we know it.

By Ben Hendry
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Wordies end of an era Picture shows; Wordies UpperKirkgate . Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/11/2023
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Wordies end of an era Picture shows; Wordies UpperKirkgate . Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/11/2023

Workers are ripping apart Wordies Ale House as work on a £300,000 revamp takes shape.

The beloved Aberdeen boozer closed in December 2021, and the council approved transformation plans last March.

Since then it has lain dormant, with post piling up at the door, but now the revamp is under way.

Workers were seen at the Schoolhill spot on Thursday, November 22, taking apart fixtures and fittings, and dumping them into the back of a truck.

Picture shows the front of Aberdeen's Wordies Ale House.
The truck outside Wordies on Schoolhill in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Workers take apart Wordies. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why is Wordies being taken apart?

The bar’s fate was decided when the new owner put in plans to create four flats upstairs, with accompanying shops at ground level.

He was told the scheme could only be allowed if he converted the old fashioned tavern into something a bit less noisy first.

Image shows piles of wooden plans and rubble inside Aberdeen's Wordies Ale House.
Here’s what the pub looked like today. It was originally built over what used to be a pend and stables used by Wordie and Co Carriers, which owned the horses that worked at the harbour. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Local authority staff said having a busy bar downstairs would mean those living in the properties wouldn’t have “an adequate level of residential amenity”.

While permission has been granted for a shop, it’s understood it could yet reopen as a classy wine bar.

Wordies, with the Aberdeen Christmas Village in the background. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you have fond memories of Wordies Ale House? Let us know in our comments section below

A look on TripAdvisor reveals that Wordies Ale House’s “unpretentious” style meant many visitors took the Aberdeen pub to their hearts.

One user described it as “a good honest bar with no pretensions and a good pint”.

Building papers indicate the works taking place at the Schoolhill site cost £300,000.

Ultimately, five retail units will be formed at the ground floor level with neighbouring buildings also in line for upgrades.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Funds for the £1 million improvement work at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen have been approved today. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council
Work to start on £1million Aberdeen playpark in January as funding approved
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken man performed solo sex act in window overlooking Aberdeen car park
The sausage and cider festival would take place at the same time as a memorial ceremony nearby in Hazlehead Park.
'Extremely disrespectful': Sausage and cider music festival to change dates after clash with Piper…
Outside of Burger King at Queen's Links in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Burger King restaurants to give away free chicken fries for one day only
Campbell, Steven and Leo on a hill-walk
Portlethen boy wants to help others 'like his daddy' with 10k walk for cancer…
Aiden Leigh, 17, with a very proud family - mum Charmaine, sister Cara and dad Eddie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen schoolboy achieves best marks in Scotland - in two different Higher subjects
A CHC Scotia helicopter in January 2023,
North Sea helicopter workers strike over pay
Crash at Haudagain
Car smashes into barrier beside traffic lights in Aberdeen following two-vehicle crash
Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce, Aberdeen. I
Aberdeen's Offshore Helicopter Services in £10 million tax probe
Aberdeen FC fans surrounded the open top bus as the team celebrated their Scottish League Cup triumph in style back in 2014
Aberdeen FC promised victory parade through city centre if they win cup final

Conversation