Wordies Ale House: End of an era as workers rip apart Aberdeen pub years after final pints were pulled

Workers are ripping apart Wordies Ale House as work on a £300,000 revamp takes shape.

The beloved Aberdeen boozer closed in December 2021, and the council approved transformation plans last March.

Since then it has lain dormant, with post piling up at the door, but now the revamp is under way.

Workers were seen at the Schoolhill spot on Thursday, November 22, taking apart fixtures and fittings, and dumping them into the back of a truck.

Why is Wordies being taken apart?

The bar’s fate was decided when the new owner put in plans to create four flats upstairs, with accompanying shops at ground level.

He was told the scheme could only be allowed if he converted the old fashioned tavern into something a bit less noisy first.

Local authority staff said having a busy bar downstairs would mean those living in the properties wouldn’t have “an adequate level of residential amenity”.

While permission has been granted for a shop, it’s understood it could yet reopen as a classy wine bar.

Do you have fond memories of Wordies Ale House? Let us know in our comments section below

A look on TripAdvisor reveals that Wordies Ale House’s “unpretentious” style meant many visitors took the Aberdeen pub to their hearts.

One user described it as “a good honest bar with no pretensions and a good pint”.

Building papers indicate the works taking place at the Schoolhill site cost £300,000.

Ultimately, five retail units will be formed at the ground floor level with neighbouring buildings also in line for upgrades.