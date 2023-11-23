Unpaid work for man who had ‘foul’ images of ‘real children’ as young as one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for man who had ‘foul’ images of ‘real children’ as young as one

A sheriff told Martin Kula it was "unfathomable how anyone can take pleasure out of seeing very young children being harmed in this way".

By David Love
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man caught with hundreds of “foul” images and videos of “real children” has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Police who raided Martin Kula’s Caithness home found sick footage and images of children as young as one.

But, after he admitted possessing indecent images of children, Kula has been handed unpaid work in the community and ordered to take part in a programme designed to address sexual offending.

He will also remain under supervision and on the sex offenders register for three years.

Martin Kula, who is now living in Loch Street, Wick, appeared for sentencing after previously admitting to possessing the indecent images and videos.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald had been told that National Child Abuse Investigation officers raided the 40-year-old’s home and found hundreds of child abuse videos and still images on his devices.

The search of Kula’s property at Loyal Terrace, Tongue, took place on July 27 last year and two phones, a laptop and a USB memory stick were seized.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that an initial examination of them revealed several hundred images involving children as young as one year old.

Kula pleaded guilty to possessing the graphic material and failing to provide the PIN for one of his phones.

Videos were ‘most obscene’

Mr Weir said that after forensic analysis, 39 accessible and six inaccessible videos in category A, which is the most obscene, were discovered along with 182 stills, and 14 inaccessible.

In Category B, 32 videos and nine inaccessible plus 34 still, two of which were inaccessible were found.

The prosecutor added that 136 videos in Category C and 73 inaccessible ones plus 30 stills and five inaccessible images were also retrieved.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “He has done a significant amount of work to address his offending. In fact. I have never seen an individual carry out as much work.

“He has shown remorse to me and this could be dealt with by a robust community payback order.”

‘Foul videos and images of real children’

Sheriff MacDonald agreed but warned Kula would be jailed if he failed to cooperate.

“These are foul videos and images of real children with real lives who were hurt and their lives damaged,” she said.

“I always find it unfathomable how anyone can take pleasure out of seeing very young children being harmed in this way.”

Kula was ordered to carry out a total of 291 hours of unpaid community work and take part in the Moving Forward Making Changes rehabilitation programme.

