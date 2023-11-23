Woman who hinted she’d given former lover HIV let off by the court

A woman who implied she had infected her former lover with HIV has been let off by the court.

Nicole Godoys admitted carrying out a campaign of abuse towards her ex-partner by bombarding him with messages warning him she would make his life “hell”.

The 37-year-old also threatened the man that she would be a “terror” in his life and described him as “not a man” following the end of their relationship.

Godoys, who is originally from Brazil, also “inferred” that she had infected him with HIV.

But her defence solicitor told the court that Godoys has now “moved on” from the relationship.

Horrible HIV claim made to former lover

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a previous hearing that the couple had started a sexual relationship around September 2018.

The pair went through frequent break-ups, she added.

They met up again in September 2019 when they “resumed their sexual relationship”, Ms MacDonald explained.

The pair separated once more but met up again in June 2020 – with the man receiving a series of emails and a text message soon after.

In one email Ms MacDonald said that the man recalled “that she said that she hated him” and told him that he was “not a man” before calling him a “gay f****t”.

“She went on to say that she had waited two years to get revenge on him,” Ms MacDonald told the court.

“There was also an inference made that she had infected him with the HIV virus.”

Godoys also sent a text message to the man stating: “Get ready, I’m going to make your life hell,” adding: “I will be a terror”.

Ms MacDonald said the man perceived these messages as “threatening” with “distressing connotations”.

He then took the series of messages to the police, who brought Godoys in for questioning where she made “certain admissions”.

Appearing in the dock, Godoys admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between June 16 2020 and March 8 2021, which was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Nicole Godoys to leave Aberdeen

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver described the relationship between her client and Godoys’ former partner as “toxic”.

“The nasty messages were exchanged by both parties and this was a time in Ms Godoys’ life when she was very low,” she explained.

“But she accepts that two wrongs don’t make a right and she deeply regrets her actions.”

Ms Ginniver said that Godoys, who plans to return to Spain, had received a positive report from the social work department and added that her client had “moved on from the relationship”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge admonished Godoys, which means the offence will remain on her criminal record but will result in no further action being taken against her.

