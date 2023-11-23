Macduff Aldi could FINALLY be approved within days after council drafts in retail experts for study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Macduff Aldi could FINALLY be approved within days after council drafts in retail experts for study

A decision on the supermarket was previously expected in September but it had to be delayed due to an anonymous objector.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed Macduff Aldi store
An artist impression of the proposed Aldi that could be built on Duff Street, Macduff. Image: Aldi

Plans for a highly anticipated Aldi store in Macduff will go before councillors yet again next week, where they could be given the final stamp of approval.

Shoppers eager to see the discount chain arrive in the town might be experiencing some deja vu at the news…

The Aldi had been confirmed last year, but a Tesco lawsuit left it in tatters.

A renewed proposal was due to be given the go-ahead at a meeting of the Banff and Buchan area committee in September.

It was taken off the table due to a last minute objector, the identity of which has still not been revealed.

The Aldi site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Tesco, which stands to lose millions if a rival Aldi is built, has not replied to any Press and Journal emails asking if the company had any involvement.

Following that meeting, Aberdeenshire Council drafted in experts to assess the impact Aldi would have on other supermarkets in the area…

And the results have now been made public days ahead of the next talks.

What did the retail survey reveal?

In its retail impact assessment, Roderick MacLean Associates estimated that the new Macduff shop could take £1.2 million of annual trade from Tesco in Banff, and a further £1 million from its Turriff store.

Meanwhile the Co-op in Banff could lose out on £600,000 per year.

Banff’s Tesco store could lose customers if the new Aldi store gets the go-ahead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, the firm concluded the new Aldi store should be given the go-ahead due to a “retail deficiency” in the area.

The report said: “There is limited choice and quality of food shopping, as evidence in both the council’s town centre health checks and Aldi consultation survey indicates.”

It also noted that customers have to travel further afield to carry out their shopping and said the Aldi food store would provide an “opportunity to reduce lengthy travel times”.

That echoes the sentiments of scores of locals who have been outraged at having to wait for the new Aldi.

Why has the Macduff Aldi plan taken so long?

The discount retailer had been given the green light to build the store on Duff Street last year but the plans came tumbling down after rivals Tesco launched a legal challenge.

The recently approved masterplan for Macduff includes the Aldi store, 22 homes and space for a new GP surgery. Image: Aldi

After the planning approval was quashed by the Court of Session, Aldi went back to the drawing board in a bid to see its Macduff plan come to fruition.

Bosses came up with a revived proposal, involving a new masterplan along with space for 22 homes and a potential future GP practice.

This was approved back in June, paving the way for the long-awaited supermarket.

Macduff residents view plans for the Aldi store at a public consultation held in April. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A public consultation held earlier this year revealed that Macduff residents travel as far as Elgin, Inverurie and Peterhead to do their weekly shop.

More than 700 people took part in the process, with around 98% in support of Aldi’s plan.

Councillors will consider the application on Tuesday.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A young boy in a pram meeting Santa.
Who is Aberdeen's mystery Santa? 'Christmas village' Claus says he's addicted to putting smiles…
Nicole Godoys admitted sending her former boyfriend a series of threatening and abusive messages. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman who hinted she'd given former lover HIV let off by the court
A new Co-op will open tomorrow in Aberdeen's King Street. The shop will include a Costa coffee dispenser. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
Sneak peek: Shelves stocked as Aberdeen’s new Co-op ready to open tomorrow
Aberdeen University winter graduations at the P&J. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Aberdeen University students celebrate finishing their studies on Day Two of graduations
Meldrum Academy's Charlotte Kettle applies make-up to fellow pupil Ava Baxter. Image: Jamie Beatson
Eight north-east schools now offering SQA-accredited make-up courses
The Arduthie Tea Rooms based on Anne Street in Stonehaven.
Last-ditch effort to find buyer for Arduthie Tea Rooms as Stonehaven cafe to close
Five-bedroom property for sale in Stonehaven.
'Luxury' five-bedroom home with massive entertaining area near Stonehaven hits the market
Diver search for Hazel Nairn
'Any clue is crucial': Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn makes plea to find mum's…
Free at the Dee - Girls Aloud picture by Amanda Gordon date- 31 August 2003
Girls Aloud: When popstars made Aberdeen debut at Free at the Dee 2003
Fisherman Kieran Arthur and Windmill Street in Peterhead.
Peterhead fisherman jailed over metal pole 'revenge' attack

Conversation