Woman who wanted ‘revenge’ on ex-partner hinted she’d given him HIV virus

Nicole Godoys also told her former boyfriend that he was “not a man” and that she would make his life "hell".

By David McPhee
Nicole Godoys amditted sending her former boyfriend a series of threatening and abusive messages. Image: DC Thomson.
A woman bombarded her former partner with spiteful messages telling him she would make his life “hell” and hinted that she had infected him with HIV.

Nicole Godoys told the man she would be a “terror” in his life while sending threatening or abusive messages to him over an eight-month period following the end of their relationship.

It was stated that the 37-year-old – who is originally from Brazil – also told her former boyfriend that he was “not a man” and described him as a “gay faggot”.

She additionally “inferred” that she had infected him with the HIV virus, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Said ex was ‘not a man’

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the court that the couple had started a sexual relationship around September 2018, but added that they went through frequent break-ups.

They met up again in September 2019 where they “resumed their sexual relationship”, Ms MacDonald said.

The pair separated once more but met up again in June 2020 – with the man receiving a series of emails and a text message soon after.

In one email Ms MacDonald said that the man recalled “that she said that she hated him” and told him that he was “not a man” before calling him a “gay faggot”.

“She went on to say that she had waited two years to get revenge on him,” Ms MacDonald said.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Nicole Godoys had told her former partner she had been ‘waiting two years to get revenge on him’. Image: DC Thomson.

“There was also an inference made that she had infected him with the HIV virus.”

Godoys also sent a text message to the man stating: “Get ready, I’m going to make your life hell,” adding: “I will be a terror.”

Ms MacDonald said the man perceived these messages as “threatening” with “distressing connotations”.

He then brought a series of the messages to police, who brought Godoys in for questioning where she made “certain admissions”.

Appearing in the dock, Godoys admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between June 16 2020 and March 8 2021, which was aggravated prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

‘Not simply a one-off instance’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver said that her client now lives in Spain due to having her UK visa revoked after being arrested in relation to this matter.

“She has no previous convictions and has been of good behaviour since this incident”, Ms Ginniver said.

“I would also highlight that the emails between Ms Godoys and her former partner were not constant.”

Sheriff Eric Brown told Godoys that due the fact this was “not simply a one-off instance” he would call for a report to be carried out into her background.

He deferred sentence on Godoys until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

