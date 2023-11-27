Pavilion in Elgin cemetery reduced to shell after ‘deliberate’ fire

An investigation has been launched after a Moray pavilion was ruined following a deliberate fire.

Fire crews were called to the Old Cemetery in Elgin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the pavilion well alight.

Two appliances were tasked to the scene on Linkwood Road at the height of the blaze at around 2.20am.

For more than two hours, the teams worked to extinguish the flames in a bid to save the structure.

Police have confirmed the fire is being treated as wildful with investigations ongoing to track down those responsible.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Around 3.15am on Sunday, November 26, 2023, officers received a report of a fire to a pavilion at a cemetery on Linkwood Road, Elgin.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Roof caves in at fire-stricken Moray pavilion

Pictures shared in the aftermath of the fire show extensive damage to the pavilion.

The single-storey structure has been cordoned off with wire fencing as the roof has caved in.

A fire spokesman said: “We were alerted at 2.20am on Sunday, November 27, to reports of a fire within the Old Cemetery, Linkwood Road in Elgin.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival, firefighters found the pavilion well alight.

“Firefighters used lighting and two hose reel jets to fight the fire externally.

“Crews left the scene at 4.14am after extinguishing the fire and ensuring the area was safe. There were no casualties.”