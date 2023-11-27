Moray man with ‘no memory’ of sick animal porn video stash avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Moray man with ‘no memory’ of sick animal porn video stash avoids jail

Michael Upton was caught with almost seven hours of disgusting video footage of extreme pornography that featured disgusting acts with animals.

By Jenni Gee
Michael Upton was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Michael Upton was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man’s sick stash of extreme pornography involving animals was branded “foul stuff” by a sheriff who later spared him jail.

Michael Upton had claimed not to remember having almost seven hours of indecent video content mostly stored on a hard drive that had not been accessed since 2015.

After describing the disgusting material, which included “pretty stark” images, as “foul stuff”, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Upton that “some punishment is necessary”.

The 38-year-old appeared for sentencing on Monday, having previously admitted to a single charge of possessing extreme pornography.

He has since been ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Six hours and 56 minutes of animal porn videos on Dufftown man’s devices

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Robert Weir told Inverness Sheriff Court that Upton’s home was searched by the police on August 15 last year.

A number of devices – including an external hard drive – were seized.

“The hard drive was not connected to the computer tower and had last been used on January 3 2015,” Mr Weir said, explaining: “Found within the device was a total of 17 user-accessible extreme pornography video files”.

The court heard that the videos showed troubling sexual acts involving animals.

On further examination of the confiscated devices, a total of 21 videos with a combined duration of six hours and 56 minutes were uncovered.

There were also 220 still images of extreme pornography but no indecent images of children, the court heard.

Upton was cautioned by law enforcement officers and interviewed in the presence of his solicitor and an appropriate adult.

Then he was charged with the offence, to which he later pled guilty in the dock.

Moray man Michael Upton claimed to have ‘no memory’ of the sick stash

Defence solicitor Grant Daglish told the court that his client had “no memory” of the content in question but accepted it had been in his possession.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said there were “pretty stark images” to forget.

The sheriff added: “This all may have occurred some time ago but it is still pretty foul stuff”.

At the sentencing hearing on Monday, defence lawyer Stephen Carty represented Upton.

He highlighted the illegal media files that were discovered by the authorities had not been accessed in a long time.

Mr Carty then argued for his client that “nothing had been found on his computer system which would indicate that this was an ongoing situation”.

Sheriff MacDonald told Upton, of Newmill Road in Dufftown: “This is a serious matter. You have pled guilty to a serious offence.

“Some punishment is necessary for an offence like this.”

She imposed a community payback order on Upton, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work.

