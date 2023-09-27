Moray man’s sick video stash was ‘foul stuff’, says sheriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray man’s sick video stash was ‘foul stuff’, says sheriff

Michael Upton had almost seven hours of disgusting videos, some of which featured a dog, on a hard drive that had not been accessed since 2015.

By Jenni Gee
Michael Upton appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Michael Upton appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A sheriff branded a Moray man’s sick stash of disgusting videos, some of which featured a dog, “foul stuff”.

Michael Upton, 38, was caught with a hard drive containing almost seven hours of sick video but claimed to have no memory of the files, which had not been accessed since 2015.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said the content was “pretty stark images not to remember” and called for reports after Upton admitted possessing extreme pornography.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that Upton’s home was searched by police on August 15 of last year and a number of devices were seized, including an external hard drive.

He said: “The hard drive was not connected to the computer tower and had last been used on January 3, 2015. Found within the device was a total of 17 user-accessible extreme pornography video files.”

The court heard that the videos depicted disgusting acts involving animals.

Michael Upton had almost seven hours of sick video

Further examination of the devices showed that there were a total of 21 videos with a play length of six hours and 56 minutes.

There were also 220 still image files containing extreme pornography, but no indecent images of children.

Upton was cautioned and interviewed in the presence of his solicitor and an appropriate adult before being charged with the offence that he later admitted.

Solicitor Grant Daglish told the court that his client had “no memory” of the content that gave rise to the charge, but accepted it had been in his possession.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said they were “pretty stark images” to forget.

Deferring sentencing for reports, she told Upton, of Newmill Road, Dufftown: “This all may have occurred some time ago but it is still pretty foul stuff.”

The case will call again next month.

