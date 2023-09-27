Moray man’s sick video stash was ‘foul stuff’, says sheriff

A sheriff branded a Moray man’s sick stash of disgusting videos, some of which featured a dog, “foul stuff”.

Michael Upton, 38, was caught with a hard drive containing almost seven hours of sick video but claimed to have no memory of the files, which had not been accessed since 2015.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said the content was “pretty stark images not to remember” and called for reports after Upton admitted possessing extreme pornography.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that Upton’s home was searched by police on August 15 of last year and a number of devices were seized, including an external hard drive.

He said: “The hard drive was not connected to the computer tower and had last been used on January 3, 2015. Found within the device was a total of 17 user-accessible extreme pornography video files.”

The court heard that the videos depicted disgusting acts involving animals.

Michael Upton had almost seven hours of sick video

Further examination of the devices showed that there were a total of 21 videos with a play length of six hours and 56 minutes.

There were also 220 still image files containing extreme pornography, but no indecent images of children.

Upton was cautioned and interviewed in the presence of his solicitor and an appropriate adult before being charged with the offence that he later admitted.

Solicitor Grant Daglish told the court that his client had “no memory” of the content that gave rise to the charge, but accepted it had been in his possession.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said they were “pretty stark images” to forget.

Deferring sentencing for reports, she told Upton, of Newmill Road, Dufftown: “This all may have occurred some time ago but it is still pretty foul stuff.”

The case will call again next month.