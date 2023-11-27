MS diagnosis spurs former chef to launch Bridge of Don home baking business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

MS diagnosis spurs former chef to launch Bridge of Don home baking business

Claudio Leoni started SourCloud Bakes in February 2021, and its popularity has soared.

Claudio Leoni
Claudio Leoni. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2016, Claudio Leoni knew he would have to adapt his daily life to living with the condition.

Formerly working upwards of 70 hours a week as a full-time chef, operating in a high-paced kitchen resulted in relapse after relapse with his MS.

Cruffin from SourCloud bakes
Cruffin, anyone? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I really struggled,” says Claudio, who is originally from Sardinia in Italy.

But as a result, the now 34-year-old rediscovered his passion for home baking, which would soon lead to the launch of a fully-fledged business.

From MS diagnosis to launch of Bridge of Don baking business SourCloud – which is rising in popularity

Claudio, who moved to Aberdeen 12 years ago with his wife Alex, has been baking since the age of 13.

“I used to work after school in a traditional Sardinian bakery making pane pergamena [a thin, crisp cracker],” he said.

“I then decided to train as a professional chef and worked my way up to head chef working around the restaurants in Aberdeen, including Eat On The Green, Trump International and Pavarotti’s.”

Claudio and his wife Alex holding baked goods
Claudio and his wife Alex. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

After his diagnosis, Claudio started baking sourdough bread and pastries at home for his family, describing it as “therapeutic and relaxing.”

This continued when Covid hit.

“I was at home for a whole year and didn’t relapse once,” he added.

“I decided that this was going to be the way forward.

“We created a work space outside my house where I could bake stress-free but still enjoy time with my family. And in February 2021, SourCloud was launched.”

The sourdough breads and pastries that will make you become a regular marketgoer…

Originally operating as a one-man band in a space in his garden, Claudio and Alex recently built an extension onto their Bridge of Don home so he could move inside.

Alex also recently left her job to work alongside Claudio at SourCloud.

The couple mostly sell at farmers’ markets across the north-east including Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Inverurie and Westhill, to name a few.

However, they take online orders for home deliveries via their website, too.

Some pastries available from SourCloud Bakes
A range of pastries you can purchase from SourCloud (depending on availability). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Claudio said: “We use sourdough starter instead of yeast in all of our bakes, from our breads and focaccias to our croissants and pastries.

“I try to support other local business where possible and use a mixture of flours from Scotland and England.

“The butter I use comes from Edinburgh, while the olive oil is made in my hometown in Sardinia.”

In terms of breads, customers can expect products like white loaf, chilli and garlic, wholemeal, seeded, and sea salt and rosemary focaccia.

“I love making sourdough bread,” adds the business owner.

Sea salt and rosemary focaccia. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I like how technical it is and how challenging it can be.

“It’s not just about mixing all of your ingredients together and leaving it to prove (like normal yeasted breads), there is so much more to it and I just love it – even if it gives me a sore head sometimes.”

Above all, croissants have proved the most popular SourCloud product to date. Flavours have included almond, pistachio, and cheese and onion.

“I love selling my products at farmers’ market as I can meet different people and tell them about my bakes.”

‘I’m yet to have a day off, but that goes for most people running their own business,’ says Claudio

Claudio admitted to not having a day off since launching SourCloud, but appreciates that this “goes for most people that run their own business”.

“I am hoping that now my wife has joined me I will be able to work out a better work balance and have days off too,” he adds.

Claudio in a SourCloud apron, holding a basket of different breads
Claudio has run SourCloud since 2021. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Now that the products are made in the couple’s home, they hope to increase production to attend more markets and add to the bakery’s range in 2024.

Claudio went on to say: “I would like to add a thank you to everyone that has supported our business so far.”

More from Food and Drink

Sliders from Duncano's. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Westhill: Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in…
Homemade wonton and roast duck with egg noodles at Taste of Hong Kong.
Restaurant review: Taste of Hong Kong offers a warm and hearty shelter for the…
Big Daddy's Street Food offers burgers, wraps, desserts and much more. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was 'love at first bite' when we visited Big Daddy's Street Food in…
Cheryl Anderson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Step inside new Shorty's Coffee Shop and Gelateria in Aboyne — plus the treats…
David Low. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Westhill residents ask James Watt to consider town for next BrewDog location – and…
Three cans of gluten free beer, and one glass full of beer.
Gluten free beer from Scottish breweries that's actually good
3 dram flight of whiskies at Aberdeen Whisky Shop.
Cheers to the festive season with a tasting at Aberdeen Whisky Shop
We went to try out Kohinoor in Aberdeen, and we were not disappointed. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
Tuck into warming curries and authentic Indian cuisine at Kohinoor in Aberdeen
Gary Craib launched Pie Aroma roughly two years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Doner kebab and 'Big Mac' fillings are no pie in the sky ideas for…
Andy and I with our chosen treats at the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Is the food and drink worth the money?
2

Conversation