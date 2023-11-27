MS diagnosis spurs former chef to launch Bridge of Don home baking business

After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2016, Claudio Leoni knew he would have to adapt his daily life to living with the condition.

Formerly working upwards of 70 hours a week as a full-time chef, operating in a high-paced kitchen resulted in relapse after relapse with his MS.

“I really struggled,” says Claudio, who is originally from Sardinia in Italy.

But as a result, the now 34-year-old rediscovered his passion for home baking, which would soon lead to the launch of a fully-fledged business.

From MS diagnosis to launch of Bridge of Don baking business SourCloud – which is rising in popularity

Claudio, who moved to Aberdeen 12 years ago with his wife Alex, has been baking since the age of 13.

“I used to work after school in a traditional Sardinian bakery making pane pergamena [a thin, crisp cracker],” he said.

“I then decided to train as a professional chef and worked my way up to head chef working around the restaurants in Aberdeen, including Eat On The Green, Trump International and Pavarotti’s.”

After his diagnosis, Claudio started baking sourdough bread and pastries at home for his family, describing it as “therapeutic and relaxing.”

This continued when Covid hit.

“I was at home for a whole year and didn’t relapse once,” he added.

“I decided that this was going to be the way forward.

“We created a work space outside my house where I could bake stress-free but still enjoy time with my family. And in February 2021, SourCloud was launched.”

The sourdough breads and pastries that will make you become a regular marketgoer…

Originally operating as a one-man band in a space in his garden, Claudio and Alex recently built an extension onto their Bridge of Don home so he could move inside.

Alex also recently left her job to work alongside Claudio at SourCloud.

The couple mostly sell at farmers’ markets across the north-east including Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Inverurie and Westhill, to name a few.

However, they take online orders for home deliveries via their website, too.

Claudio said: “We use sourdough starter instead of yeast in all of our bakes, from our breads and focaccias to our croissants and pastries.

“I try to support other local business where possible and use a mixture of flours from Scotland and England.

“The butter I use comes from Edinburgh, while the olive oil is made in my hometown in Sardinia.”

In terms of breads, customers can expect products like white loaf, chilli and garlic, wholemeal, seeded, and sea salt and rosemary focaccia.

“I love making sourdough bread,” adds the business owner.

“I like how technical it is and how challenging it can be.

“It’s not just about mixing all of your ingredients together and leaving it to prove (like normal yeasted breads), there is so much more to it and I just love it – even if it gives me a sore head sometimes.”

Above all, croissants have proved the most popular SourCloud product to date. Flavours have included almond, pistachio, and cheese and onion.

“I love selling my products at farmers’ market as I can meet different people and tell them about my bakes.”

‘I’m yet to have a day off, but that goes for most people running their own business,’ says Claudio

Claudio admitted to not having a day off since launching SourCloud, but appreciates that this “goes for most people that run their own business”.

“I am hoping that now my wife has joined me I will be able to work out a better work balance and have days off too,” he adds.

Now that the products are made in the couple’s home, they hope to increase production to attend more markets and add to the bakery’s range in 2024.

Claudio went on to say: “I would like to add a thank you to everyone that has supported our business so far.”