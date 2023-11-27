Street attacker knocked man out and ‘revealed his genitals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Street attacker knocked man out and ‘revealed his genitals’

Lee Hipson's defence agent claimed his client had been concerned about a threat to stab him when he pulled down the victim's trousers to look for a knife.

By Danny McKay
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson

A violent thug knocked a man unconscious in an Aberdeen street, pulled down his trousers and underwear, and dragged him across the road.

Lee Hipson clashed with the man, who was an associate of his, outside the William Hill bookies on Byron Square in Northfield.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 30-year-old challenged his victim because he was urinating in public and the man responded with a threat to stab him.

Hipson lashed out with a punch, briefly knocking the man out as he fell to the ground, before pulling down his trousers and searching through his clothing.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark said the incident happened on May 3 last year.

Lee Hipson revealed exposed his victim’s genitals during the Aberdeen street attack

She said Hipson “confronted” the man and “began to place his hands in his pockets”.

The victim tried to walk away but was followed by Hipson, who punched his head, knocked him to the ground and caused him to lose consciousness for a moment.

“Hipson then pulled down the complainer’s trousers and underwear and dragged him by the ankles across the concrete as he lay face down,” Ms Spark explained.

She added: “Hipson proceeded to turn him on to his back whilst his trousers and underwear remained down, revealing his genitals.

“He then searched through the man’s clothing and pockets.”

A co-accused, Taylar Wetherly, 26, then became involved by pulling down the man’s trousers even further while Hipson went on to search their victim’s left sock.

Staff at the William Hill branch witnessed the man’s ordeal as they watched the incident through a CCTV security camera.

When they went outside to intervene, Hipson shouted: “He threatened to stab me”.

Both Hipson and Wetherly then left the scene of the disturbance.

Their victim escaped with just a small cut to his lip as a result of the assault inflicted on him.

Northfield street attacker’s prison cell rampage caused £715.64 damage

Hipson, a prisoner at HMP Grampian in Peterhead, and Wetherly, of Princes Street in Aberdeen, both pled guilty to charges of assault to injury.

Hipson also admitted to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over a separate incident on November 15 last year at HMP Grampian.

Ms Spark told the court Hipson was placed in a holding cell around 2pm awaiting officers to return him to his cell.

“During this time, the accused was unhappy that he was not receiving immediate attention from staff present and continually banged on the cell door,” she said.

Staff observing his behaviour watched as he “forcibly removed a wooden slat from the bench in the cell while making verbal threats towards staff”.

Hipson began hitting things in the cell with the piece of wood, causing a glass panel in the door to smash.

Due to concerns for his own safety, because of the broken glass, staff entered the cell but – due to his disorderly conduct – were forced to draw their batons and restrain him.

Hipson then went on to spit in a prison officer’s face.

Damage that he caused during his cell rampage cost a total of £715.64.

Lee Hipson’s lawyer tells Aberdeen court of ‘knife stab’ threat

Defence agent Chris Maitland, representing Hipson, said of the first incident in Northfield that all parties involved had been drinking.

“The complainer had been urinating in public, exposing himself. There were children present,” Mr Maitland explained.

“Mr Hipson approached and remonstrated with him. The complainer said, ‘Shut your mouth or I’ll f****** stab you’.

The lawyer added that Hipson had been aware the man was carrying at least one knife so he “lost his temper” and committed the assault.

He added: “The reason for the slightly out-of-the-ordinary aspects of the assault is that he was looking for the knife”.

Iain McGregor, Wetherly’s defence solicitor, said his client played a “fairly minimal” part in the incident and it lasted “a matter of seconds”.

Referring to the disturbance at HMP Grampian, Mr Maitland explained that his client had not been taking his anti-psychotic medication for some time beforehand, causing him to become “paranoid and aggressive”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed Hipson for 18 months, which he said would be consecutive to a sentence he is already serving.

Wetherly was handed one year’s supervision and a curfew for 225 days.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Police officer removing bags of evidence from Anderson Drive flats.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: Bags of evidence taken away as investigation enters second week
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Moray man with 'no memory' of sick animal porn video stash avoids jail
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire man guilty of raping women and sexually assaulting child
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Fife father and son's Aberdeen jaunt leads to violent bar brawl
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Noisy neighbour threatened to poo in police van and break officer's jaw
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a home-invading rapist and a dishonest preacher
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
A96 hit and run energy boss struck woman with car and fled scene
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Raging tradesman told unhappy customers he'd 'wipe them out'
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Driver fined £290 for £3k doughnuts damage to golf course
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months. Images: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Kiesha Donaghy murder: New Elgin residents 'scared to leave home at night' as police…