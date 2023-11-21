Police to investigate ‘friends and associates’ of Kiesha Donaghy after ‘violent’ Elgin murder

Police will look into friends and associates of Kiesha Donaghy, who was the victim of a “violent” murder in Elgin last week.

The mother-of-two died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin on Thursday November 16, having been found at around 7.20pm that evening.

With the 32-year-old’s killer’s identity remaining unknown, police confirmed that they “can’t rule out” the possibility of it being linked to drug activity.

The investigation will look at her lifestyle, as well as friends and associates, as they continue to “build up a picture” of her circumstances.

At a press conference in Aberdeen today, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson confirmed that she had “sustained a violent attack”, suffering “mainly head injuries”.

Police said that they are “unable” to establish what the weapon might have been and that it is “impossible” to tell if she knew her killer.

It is also unknown if anything was stolen from Miss Donaghy‘s flat during the murder.

‘Thorough investigation’

As concern grows in the Elgin area that a murderer remains on the loose, DS Ferguson reassured the community that all is being done to catch the perpetrator, even though there is no suspect at the moment.

She revealed that 40 officers are currently working in Elgin, who are joined by units pooled from major crime investigation and local CID teams, all of whom are conducting a “thorough investigation”.

As well as this, regular uniformed patrols are ongoing in the Moray town to reassure the public.

DS Ferguson added: “It is an unusual incident. I’ve got no information to suggest that anybody else is at risk. But again, I’ll remain open-ended on that.”

“Kiesha’s a popular girl, loved by her friends and family. She’s got her family in Elgin and she’s got an extensive background and associations.

“And lots of friends, who are clearly concerned about her and devastated about her death,” DS Ferguson added.

The last known sighting of the mum-of-two was on Wednesday and appealing for witnesses to come forward, DS Ferguson said: “I would once again urge anyone who believes may have information which could help our investigation to come forward and speak to us.

“Even if what you know feels insignificant, it could be useful to our investigation, so I would urge you to get in touch.”

If you have information which may be of use, people are urged contact the police via 101, quoting reference 3250 of Thursday November 16.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.