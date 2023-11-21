Police to investigate ‘friends and associates’ of Kiesha Donaghy after ‘violent’ Elgin murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Police to investigate ‘friends and associates’ of Kiesha Donaghy after ‘violent’ Elgin murder

Top cop confirms they 'can't rule out' the possibility of the 'popular' mum-of-two's death being linked to drug activity.

By Graham Fleming & Chris Cromar
Detective Superintend Lorna Ferguson sitting down at the police's press conference.
Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson holds a press conference appealing for information following the murder of Kiesha Donaghy. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Police will look into friends and associates of Kiesha Donaghy, who was the victim of a “violent” murder in Elgin last week.

The mother-of-two died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin on Thursday November 16, having been found at around 7.20pm that evening.

With the 32-year-old’s killer’s identity remaining unknown, police confirmed that they “can’t rule out” the possibility of it being linked to drug activity.

The investigation will look at her lifestyle, as well as friends and associates, as they continue to “build up a picture” of her circumstances.

Press gathered for the press conference at Bucksburn Police Station in Aberdeen.
Media gathered for the press conference held in relation to Kiesha Donaghy’s murder at Bucksburn Police Station in Aberdeen today. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

At a press conference in Aberdeen today, Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson confirmed that she had “sustained a violent attack”, suffering “mainly head injuries”.

Police said that they are “unable” to establish what the weapon might have been and that it is “impossible” to tell if she knew her killer.

It is also unknown if anything was stolen from Miss Donaghy‘s flat during the murder.

‘Thorough investigation’

As concern grows in the Elgin area that a murderer remains on the loose, DS Ferguson reassured the community that all is being done to catch the perpetrator, even though there is no suspect at the moment.

She revealed that 40 officers are currently working in Elgin, who are joined by units pooled from major crime investigation and local CID teams, all of whom are conducting a “thorough investigation”.

As well as this, regular uniformed patrols are ongoing in the Moray town to reassure the public.

Kiesha Donaghy on the left and police officers standing on the right.
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin last week. Image: Facebook.

DS Ferguson added: “It is an unusual incident. I’ve got no information to suggest that anybody else is at risk. But again, I’ll remain open-ended on that.”

“Kiesha’s a popular girl, loved by her friends and family. She’s got her family in Elgin and she’s got an extensive background and associations.

“And lots of friends, who are clearly concerned about her and devastated about her death,” DS Ferguson added.

The last known sighting of the mum-of-two was on Wednesday and appealing for witnesses to come forward, DS Ferguson said: “I would once again urge anyone who believes may have information which could help our investigation to come forward and speak to us.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson sitting.
Police confirmed that the “violent” attack on Miss Donaghy was carried out with a weapon. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

“Even if what you know feels insignificant, it could be useful to our investigation, so I would urge you to get in touch.”

If you have information which may be of use, people are urged contact the police via 101, quoting reference 3250 of Thursday November 16.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

‘Find Kiesha’s killer’: Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum

