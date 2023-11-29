Violent Turriff Tesco car park thug punched man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent Turriff Tesco car park thug punched man

Repeat offender Derek Simpson, who's previously been spared jail for his violent antics, will be sentenced again for even more bad behaviour.

By Reporter
Derek Simpson, who punched a man in the tesco car park in Turriff
Derek Simpson punched a man outside the Tesco store in Turriff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A Turriff dad punched a man in the town’s car park during a thuggish outburst that wasn’t the disgraced father’s first time offending.

Derek Simpson, 38, of Erroll Place in Turriff, pled guilty to the attack, which happened at the local Tesco store’s car park on November 5 last year.

He and Simpson’s 20-year-old son Ryan, who had both also been accused of threatening and abusive behaviour towards the victim and a child, had the charge dropped after a plea deal.

Other charges that were dropped against the pair were allegations they threatened and shouted aggressively at two other people at the same location, then followed them and approached their car in a threatening manner.

Turriff man Derek Simpson and son Ryan leaving Banff Sheriff Court
Derek Simpson, left, and his son Ryan, right, outside Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The plea bargain also meant that Simpson senior no longer faced the charge of recklessly damaging a car belonging to his assault victim, while it was parked outside Turriff’s police station.

At Banff Sheriff Court on Tuesday, neither of the accused father and son appeared in front of the sheriff, but the court accepted pleas in their absences.

Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentencing Derek Simpson, who was already a convicted criminal before this latest offence.

A non-harassment order was requested for two of the witnesses who were present in the court building.

Simpson Snr was ordered to return to court for sentencing on January 10 next year, once criminal justice social work reports on the repeat offender have been completed.

Aberdeenshire man had existing criminal record before latest Banff Sheriff Court case

Prior to his latest court case, Derek Simpson was ordered to show that he could behave himself for six months after he pled guilty to a breach of the peace involving a doorstep row about his son’s sex life on 12 June 2022.

After he and his relatives left the Banff court building, following that hearing, Simpson Snr verbally abused a P&J reporter, threatening: “I’ll find out where you live”.

In an even earlier appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the thug – admitting to assaulting police officers on November 17 last year – was spared jail.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
'Bizarre' Aberdeen bus stop pervert declared himself 'King Tut' and touched child's breasts
Derek Simpson punched a man outside the Tesco store in Turriff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
No jail for violent hotel guest whose room fire caused £20k damage
Derek Simpson punched a man outside the Tesco store in Turriff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Drunk driver drove wrecked car all the way home after hitting bus
Derek Simpson punched a man outside the Tesco store in Turriff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Pair reappear in court accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad
Derek Simpson punched a man outside the Tesco store in Turriff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Driver, 21, goes on trial accused of killing friend in horror A90 crash
Derek Simpson punched a man outside the Tesco store in Turriff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Abuser jailed for biting woman's breast and chasing her down street
Derek Simpson punched a man outside the Tesco store in Turriff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen designer clothes store boss convicted of rape
Flowers propped up at wooden gate on Anderson Drive with pathway behind.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: 'Anderson Drive is a close community with families trying to live…
man attacked 16-year-old
Dingwall house guest bottled host during alcohol and drug-fuelled fight
Derek Simpson punched a man outside the Tesco store in Turriff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Child sex groomer spared jail - because his victim wasn't real