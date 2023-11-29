Gallery: Festive photos of Evening Express Carol Concerts from the 70s to today

The Evening Express Carol Concert has been a comforting tradition in Aberdeen’s social calendar for more than half a century.

For decades, carollers would leave the Music Hall brimming with festive cheer, spilling out onto Union Street afterwards under the Christmas light illuminations.

And now for the first time, the Christmas magic is being sprinkled over Inverness too, with the inaugural Press and Journal Carol Concert next week.

Since 1967, the concert has brought talented schoolchildren together from across the north-east in Aberdeen for a cosy evening of seasonal cheer.

Firmly launching the festive season, the show is the culmination of months of practising and rehearsals from school choirs, orchestras and concert bands.

But beyond the Christmas songs, the heartfelt meaning behind the concert is as poignant today as it was 56 years ago.

Community and charity has been at the very core of the festive performance since it was established in the late 1960s.

And it’s testament to that, that the show celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 (a year late in order to return to its spiritual home at the Music Hall after it reopened).

Concert was launched as part of EE Christmas appeal

The carol concert was originally launched as part of the Evening Express’ Christmas Appeal – an annual campaign to help Aberdeen’s needy.

Every year, the EE ran a toy donation scheme where Aberdonians could give gifts to children and the elderly who would otherwise receive nothing.

The carol concert then took up this mantel of Christmas spirit to help raise vital funds for charities and groups in Aberdeen.

And 56 years later, proceeds from the concerts are distributed among schools throughout our circulation area as part of our Pounds for Primaries appeal.

One of the early beneficiaries was Aberdeen’s Phoenix Club, a social club for adults with learning and physical disabilities, who received funding in 1971.

The money received enabled the group to continue with their music classes and run a minibus to collect members from various communities in the city.

And the group themselves were also able to participate in the concert.

Christmas concert has remained a stalwart of creativity and festivity

It’s this sense of togetherness that has been an enduring part of the annual event’s success.

In days gone by, pupils from some of Aberdeen’s poorest backgrounds would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with youngsters from private schools as part of the primary schools’ choir.

The concert has given generations of schoolchildren the same opportunity to perform in front of huge sell-out audiences.

And as funding for the arts and music sectors has dwindled over the decades, the concert has remained a stalwart of creativity and festivity in Aberdeen.

Now it’s hoped this legacy will continue in Inverness.

Gloria Kochman directed the Evening Express Carol Concerts for a number of years in the 1980s.

At the time she was Music Adviser for the Aberdeen primary schools, and later a lecturer at Aberdeen College of Education at Hilton.

The sense of community forged by the concert and rehearsals during the year was a highlight of Gloria’s many years of involvement.

Choirs brought children together from different backgrounds

As well as creating the whole programme for the concert for much of the ’80s, Gloria ran choir practice throughout the year in Aberdeen.

Reminiscing about her time involved with schools in the city, it’s clear that it was the sense of bringing youngsters together in song that made Gloria’s job so enjoyable.

She said: “I had two choirs every Saturday morning – the primary schools’ choirs – so they sang in the concert every year.

“When they came to rehearse – the junior choir came at 10am for an hour, and then the senior choir – they were from all walks of life.

“From Northfield to Albyn School, it was a real mixture and they all got on so well together and made friends.”

Gloria said it’s “wonderful” to see the Christmas concert take place year after year, and shared memories of her final concert in 1987.

The proceeds from that year’s concert went to schools in Aberdeen to help provide music therapy for pupils.

Teachers spoke of the benefits the instruments brought to pupils who struggled to regulate their emotions.

Schoolchildren still have fond memories of performing

One photograph taken at the 1987 show, which Gloria has a copy of, captures the sheer scale of an almost military operation.

And it’s fair to call it an operation, when you’re dashing between schools the length and breadth of Aberdeen ferrying around pupils and equipment.

The crowning glory of the Christmas concert that year was a cantata – a vocal composition with an instrumental accompaniment – featuring pupils from different schools.

It involved not just the two choirs, but included speakers from Cults, recorders from Dyce, and cellists from other schools.

But it’s not just Gloria that remembers the Christmas shows fondly. To this day, she is approached by people who were tutored by her in their schooldays.

She added: “There’s hardly a week goes by, someone will stop me in the street and say ‘you won’t remember me, but I remember you!’

“You don’t know the good you’ve done at the time, but I thoroughly enjoyed my job.”

How to get tickets for the 2023 P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert

Many of the children who performed on the Musical Hall stage in the 1980s are now parents themselves, and will be watching their youngsters perform this year at the P&J Live.

A nostalgic evening of festive fun awaits, with performances to enjoy, and carols to sing along to.

All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools.

Having previously been held at the Music Hall, the Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert has since moved to P&J Live, and will take place on Sunday at 1pm and 6pm.

More information and tickets for the Aberdeen afternoon performance are available here, and for the Aberdeen evening show here.

The first-ever Press and Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness takes place at The Kingsmills Hotel in on Tuesday, December 5 at 6.30pm.