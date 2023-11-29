Gallery: Festive photos of Evening Express Carol Concerts from the 70s to today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Festive photos of Evening Express Carol Concerts from the 70s to today

The Evening Express Christmas Concert has brought schoolchildren together for a cosy evening of seasonal cheer since 1967. Perhaps you'll spot yourself in our gallery of concert memories over the last five decades?

By Kirstie Waterston
The primary schools' choirs performing at the Evening Express Carol Concert in 1987
Image: DC Thomson

The Evening Express Carol Concert has been a comforting tradition in Aberdeen’s social calendar for more than half a century.

For decades, carollers would leave the Music Hall brimming with festive cheer, spilling out onto Union Street afterwards under the Christmas light illuminations.

One of the primary school choirs singing at the Evening Express Carol Concert at the Music Hall
Image: DC Thomson

And now for the first time, the Christmas magic is being sprinkled over Inverness too, with the inaugural Press and Journal Carol Concert next week.

Since 1967, the concert has brought talented schoolchildren together from across the north-east in Aberdeen for a cosy evening of seasonal cheer.

A crowd of parents and family members watching and listening
Image: DC Thomson

Firmly launching the festive season, the show is the culmination of months of practising and rehearsals from school choirs, orchestras and concert bands.

But beyond the Christmas songs, the heartfelt meaning behind the concert is as poignant today as it was 56 years ago.

A school orchestra and choirs
Image: DC Thomson

Community and charity has been at the very core of the festive performance since it was established in the late 1960s.

And it’s testament to that, that the show celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 (a year late in order to return to its spiritual home at the Music Hall after it reopened).

A choir singing
Image: DC Thomson

Concert was launched as part of EE Christmas appeal

The carol concert was originally launched as part of the Evening Express’ Christmas Appeal – an annual campaign to help Aberdeen’s needy.

Every year, the EE ran a toy donation scheme where Aberdonians could give gifts to children and the elderly who would otherwise receive nothing.

Beechwood School choir with a teacher conducting them
Image: DC Thomson

The carol concert then took up this mantel of Christmas spirit to help raise vital funds for charities and groups in Aberdeen.

And 56 years later, proceeds from the concerts are distributed among schools throughout our circulation area as part of our Pounds for Primaries appeal.

Harlaw Academy Brass Band smiling
Image: DC Thomson

One of the early beneficiaries was Aberdeen’s Phoenix Club, a social club for adults with learning and physical disabilities, who received funding in 1971.

The money received enabled the group to continue with their music classes and run a minibus to collect members from various communities in the city.

Conductor Jim Anderson helping a schoolgirl conduct
Image: DC Thomson

And the group themselves were also able to participate in the concert.

Christmas concert has remained a stalwart of creativity and festivity

It’s this sense of togetherness that has been an enduring part of the annual event’s success.

Members of a band preparing for the Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert
Image: DC Thomson

In days gone by, pupils from some of Aberdeen’s poorest backgrounds would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with youngsters from private schools as part of the primary schools’ choir.

The concert has given generations of schoolchildren the same opportunity to perform in front of huge sell-out audiences.

Conductor Joanne Burgess and Cults Academy Barber Shop Group on stage during the Evening Express Carol Concert at the Music Hall
Image: DC Thomson

And as funding for the arts and music sectors has dwindled over the decades, the concert has remained a stalwart of creativity and festivity in Aberdeen.

Now it’s hoped this legacy will continue in Inverness.

Pupils ready to perform in the 1999 Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert.
Image: DC Thomson

Gloria Kochman directed the Evening Express Carol Concerts for a number of years in the 1980s.

At the time she was Music Adviser for the Aberdeen primary schools, and later a lecturer at Aberdeen College of Education at Hilton.

Abbotswell Primary School Junior Choir
Image: DC Thomson

The sense of community forged by the concert and rehearsals during the year was a highlight of Gloria’s many years of involvement.

Choirs brought children together from different backgrounds

As well as creating the whole programme for the concert for much of the ’80s, Gloria ran choir practice throughout the year in Aberdeen.

Strathburn Primary School Choir members performing during an EE carol concert
Image: DC Thomson

Reminiscing about her time involved with schools in the city, it’s clear that it was the sense of bringing youngsters together in song that made Gloria’s job so enjoyable.

She said: “I had two choirs every Saturday morning – the primary schools’ choirs – so they sang in the concert every year.

someone dressed as santa kneeling next to three girls in festive costumes
Image: DC Thomson

“When they came to rehearse – the junior choir came at 10am for an hour, and then the senior choir – they were from all walks of life.

“From Northfield to Albyn School, it was a real mixture and they all got on so well together and made friends.”

Little ones from Loirston School singing
Image: DC Thomson

Gloria said it’s “wonderful” to see the Christmas concert take place year after year, and shared memories of her final concert in 1987.

The proceeds from that year’s concert went to schools in Aberdeen to help provide music therapy for pupils.

Westhill primary school pupils rehearsing for the Evening Express Carol Concert
Image: DC Thomson

Teachers spoke of the benefits the instruments brought to pupils who struggled to regulate their emotions.

Schoolchildren still have fond memories of performing

One photograph taken at the 1987 show, which Gloria has a copy of, captures the sheer scale of an almost military operation.

Ellon Primary School Choir holding their thumbs up
Image: DC Thomson

And it’s fair to call it an operation, when you’re dashing between schools the length and breadth of Aberdeen ferrying around pupils and equipment.

The crowning glory of the Christmas concert that year was a cantata – a vocal composition with an instrumental accompaniment – featuring pupils from different schools.

Inverurie Academy Celtacad group playing stringed instruments
Image: DC Thomson

It involved not just the two choirs, but included speakers from Cults, recorders from Dyce, and cellists from other schools.

But it’s not just Gloria that remembers the Christmas shows fondly. To this day, she is approached by people who were tutored by her in their schooldays.

Portlethen Primary School choir directed by Lorna Baker
Image: DC Thomson

She added: “There’s hardly a week goes by, someone will stop me in the street and say ‘you won’t remember me, but I remember you!’

“You don’t know the good you’ve done at the time, but I thoroughly enjoyed my job.”

Albyn School Ensemble
Image: DC Thomson

How to get tickets for the 2023 P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert

Many of the children who performed on the Musical Hall stage in the 1980s are now parents themselves, and will be watching their youngsters perform this year at the P&J Live.

St Peter's Infant Choir
Image: DC Thomson

A nostalgic evening of festive fun awaits, with performances to enjoy, and carols to sing along to.

All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools.

Robert Gordon's College Combined Cadet Force Pipe Band
Image: DC Thomson.

Having previously been held at the Music Hall, the Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert has since moved to P&J Live, and will take place on Sunday at 1pm and 6pm.

  • More information and tickets for the Aberdeen afternoon performance are available here, and for the Aberdeen evening show here.

The first-ever Press and Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness takes place at The Kingsmills Hotel in on Tuesday, December 5 at 6.30pm.

  • More information and remaining tickets are available via Ticketmaster here.
Sunnybank School Choir
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Step right up! Get your tickets today for the P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert

