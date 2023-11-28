Pair reappear in court accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad

Two men have appeared in court for a second time charged in connection with the alleged murder of 36-year-old Inverness dad-of-three Ross MacGillivray.

Craig Hayden, 28, and Leon Headey, 21, are accused of tying up Mr MacGillivray by his wrists while attacking him.

It is alleged that, while acting with another, they repeatedly struck Mr MacGillivray on his head and body by means unknown resulting in his death.

The charges also claim the men cleaned Mr MacGillivray’s body and disposed of his clothing at the Caledonian Canal in Inverness.

Mr Hayden, of Alness, and Mr Headey, from Liverpool, again made no plea when they appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and were fully committed.

They had last appeared in private on November 20.

‘Loving husband, father and friend’ pronounced dead at the scene

During the latest appearance, solicitor John MacColl, who represented Headey and substituted for Hayden’s lawyer, David Patterson, once more confirmed that no application had been made for bail.

Both have been remanded in custody.

The 36-year-old alleged murder victim – described by his family as a “loving husband, father and friend” – was found by police at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the city’s Dalneigh area, in the early hours of Sunday November 12.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a heavy police presence remained on the estate for several days.

