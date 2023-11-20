Pair accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pair accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray

Craig Hayden, 28, from Alness, and 21-year-old Leon Headey, from Liverpool, are accused of restraining Mr MacGillivray by the wrists and repeatedly striking him on the head.

By David Love
Ross MacGillivray was pronounced dead at the property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Ross MacGillivray was pronounced dead at the property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson

Two men have appeared in court charged with tying up and murdering  Inverness dad-of-three Ross MacGillivray.

Craig Hayden, 28, from Alness, and 21-year-old Leon Headey, from Liverpool, are accused of restraining Mr MacGillivray by the wrists and repeatedly striking him on the head.

The 36-year-old –  described by his family as a “loving husband, father and friend” – was found by police at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the city’s Dalneigh area, in the early hours of Sunday November 12. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayden and Headey appeared in private before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald at Inverness Sheriff Court and made no plea to the allegations.

The murder charge states that the pair, whilst acting with another, restrained Mr MacGillivray and repeatedly struck him on the head and body by means unknown, inflicting blunt force head injuries.

They also made no plea to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

That charge alleges that they cleaned Mr MacGillivray’s body, removed his clothing and other items from the address between November 11 and November 12 and disposed of them in the Caledonian Canal.

It is further alleged that they destroyed a mobile phone by smashing it.

A flower tribute on the fence as police investigate the scene of the murder.
A flower tribute on the fence as police investigate the scene of the alleged murder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr MacGillivray was found in the house in the Dalneigh housing estate shortly after 12am.

Emergency services were called to the scene and an area of the nearby Caledonian Canal was cordoned off.

A heavy police presence was in the estate for several days and police confirmed they were treating his death as murder following the results of a post-mortem.

The man leading the enquiry, DCI Martin MacDougall said “a significant degree of violence” had been used.

In a statement released through the force, his family said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.”

Liverpool accused facing further charges

Hayden’s lawyer David Patterson and Headey’s solicitor John MacColl both confirmed that no application had been made for their clients to be released on bail. Their clients were both remanded.

Headey also appeared on a second petition facing a charge of attempted murder after an alleged axe attack on an Alness man in Kirkside in the Easter Ross town on October 23 this year.

Another Alness man, Lee Fraser, has already made a private appearance on this charge at the end of last month. He was released on bail at full committal stage after a successful application by Mr Patterson.

It states that Headey, whilst acting with others, assaulted a man by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with an axe, a hammer, or similar implement, and a quantity of knives, causing him to fall to the ground to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger to his life and did attempt to murder him.

Headey was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely an axe. He was remanded in custody as no application for bail was made by Mr MacColl.

More from Crime & Courts

Ross MacGillivray was pronounced dead at the property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Warrant for man who made disturbing murder claims at loch
Ross MacGillivray was pronounced dead at the property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Drink-driver more than five times limit almost SEVEN hours after stopping
Ross MacGillivray was pronounced dead at the property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man in dock on crossbow attempted murder charge
Elgin Sheriff court
Domestic abuser who tried to control wife's life was like 'Jekyll and Hyde'
Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was 'overcome by emotion'
Brodie Paterson who drunkenly assaulted a police officer at Aboyne Highland Games.
No punishment for teen who punched policeman at Aboyne Highland Games
Ross MacGillivray was pronounced dead at the property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
The Hayloft pub in Aberdeen and Martyn Anderson.
Smirking photobomber groped woman as she posed for a picture in Aberdeen pub
Ross MacGillivray was pronounced dead at the property on St Ninian Drive, Inverness. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
First offender raided Inverness pubs during 'crazy' couple of months
Ross MacGillivray.
Two men charged following the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness