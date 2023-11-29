Rapist dad jailed after Aberdeen daughter recalls horrific ‘first memory as a child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist dad jailed after Aberdeen daughter recalls horrific ‘first memory as a child’

Already-convicted disgraced dad Duncan Houston raped his daughter Nikki when she was just four years old at their home in Aberdeen.

By James Mulholland, Bryan Rutherford and David McPhee
Rape survivor Nikki Houston, right, and her rapist father Duncan Houston, left. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Rape survivor Nikki Houston, right, and her rapist father Duncan Houston, left. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland

An Aberdeen dad who went to prison for raping his daughter has again been jailed for another rape that she later recalled as being her “first memory as a child”.

Duncan Houston – a “predatory, opportunistic and sexually abusive” father was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

He preyed on his now-33-year-old daughter Nikki, who waived her right to anonymity, between 1994 and 2002 – at one stage when she was just four years old.

After less than an hour of deliberations, a jury last month convicted Houston, 59, and on Wednesday he shouted, “There’s no justice,” when told he’d serve another four years in custody.

Although Nikki had previously welcomed the jury’s unanimous verdict, today the rape survivor told The Press and Journal that she felt “angry” with the sentence.

Rape survivor Nikki’s ‘anger’ at Aberdeen dad’s ‘wrong’ sentence

“The justice system is absolutely disgusting,” Nikki said, adding: “Something needs to be done about it because it’s all wrong.

“He loses four years of his life for the 30 years he stole from mine. How does the court think that makes me feel?

“This ordeal is never going to be over for me. My mental health, my physical health, my entire life have been affected by him and this four-year sentence won’t fix that.

“His life is not over like it was supposed to be.”

Duncan Houston outside the High Court in Aberdeen during his trial. Image: DC Thomson

During the trial in Aberdeen, Houston had further been convicted of the charge of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices by kissing Nikki on her mouth, inducing his daughter to touch his penis and touching her private parts.

It was then revealed to jurors that Houston had already served eight years behind bars for raping Nikki during a Hogmanay party at their Aberdeen home in 2000.

He was convicted of rape and indecency two years later.

Earlier on Wednesday, Falklands War veteran Houston, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh to receive his latest punishment.

Duncan Houston’s lawyer told Aberdeen court ex-serviceman client was traumatised and ‘drinking heavily’

Defence advocate Frances Connor, who represented Houston, told the judge that her client had been psychologically traumatised by his military service.

He was “drinking heavily” at the time of his disgusting crimes, Ms Connor explained.

“He advises me that he witnessed events whilst serving in the Falklands which haunted his nightmares for decades thereafter.

Ms Connor also told the court that Houston had complied with the conditions attached to his prior release from prison.

“He has no intention or desire to be near or around children,” she added.

‘Remorseless’ Aberdeen dad Duncan Houston told he must be punished

However, Lady Drummond jailed Houston for another four years.

She told the disgraced dad: “The implications on the victim appear to have been wide-ranging and life-changing and you gave no thought to the wide-ranging and significant impact that the offending has had on her life.

“You subjected her to significant harm to fulfill your own needs. You continue to deny responsibility and you have expressed no remorse for your actions.

“The only appropriate sentence in this case is a custodial one and the purpose of the sentence is to punish you and to mark society’s abhorrence of such crimes.”

Duncan Houston being led to prison following his 2002 rape conviction. Image: DC Thomson

During the latest trial, Nikki gave evidence and told jurors about the first time her father raped her when they were left alone at a house in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen in 1994.

When asked what she could remember of that night, Ms Houston replied that she recalled the smell of “cigarettes, stale lager and Old Spice” aftershave on her dad’s body.

Nikki described the 1994 rape as her “first memory as a child”.

Aberdeen dad’s own daughter forced to give evidence against him in rape trial

Then Ms Houston went on to outline another occasion where she was raped by her father as they watched the film Buffy The Vampire Slayer, when she was around eight or nine at a house in Northfield.

It was stated that he made a bed for them on the ground in front of the television before once again climbing on top of her and sexually assaulting her.

She said that Houston would stroke her hand and that was a signal she would “be hurt again that night”.

Asked by the prosecutor, advocate depute John McElroy KC, how many sexual incidents took place, she answered that it was “too many to count”.

Mr McElroy then asked: “How did all this make you feel?”

And Nikki said: “I’m ashamed to admit it but because I was a child and because it had gone on for so long I thought it was normal”.

Rape survivor Nikki Houston had to give evidence against her own father who had wronged her. Image: DC Thomson

Reacting to the verdict – Ms Houston waived her right to lifelong anonymity in order to bravely tell her story and raise awareness to encourage other rape survivors to seek justice.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Nikki told The P&J that the jury’s decision had given her some “closure”.

She added: “This is so important. It’s not just a win for me. This for every other victim out there”.

However, Nikki also revealed feeling that she had “died at the age of four”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

‘I died at the age of four’: Aberdeen child rape survivor speaks out as dad found guilty

