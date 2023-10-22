‘I died at the age of four’: Aberdeen child rape survivor speaks out as dad found guilty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I died at the age of four’: Aberdeen child rape survivor speaks out as dad found guilty

Nikki Houston has waived her right to anonymity in the hope of encouraging other sex abuse victims to come forward.

Rape survivor Nikki Houston says she hopes her story will help other victims. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rape survivor Nikki Houston says she hopes her story will help other victims. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By David McPhee

A woman who was repeatedly raped by her own father as a little girl has spoken publicly for the first time to tell others in her situation: “Be proud of yourself for surviving”.

Nikki Houston, who was only four years old when she was first raped by her dad Duncan, has bravely waived her right to anonymity in order to help other survivors of sexual abuse.

Former soldier Houston, 59, was unanimously convicted of a series of horrifying sex offences following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Nikki, a 33-year-old mother-of-four, said she was speaking out for the sake of other victims, telling them: “There’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

She also wants them to know that coming forward and reporting their attacker to police “isn’t as scary as you’re made to believe it’s going to be”.

Nikki Houston said she wants to tell survivors of sexual abuse that there’s nothing to be ashamed of. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘I decided to take a stand’

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Nikki said she has struggled to come to terms with what happened to her between 1994 and 2002 and has suffered serious mental illness and attempted suicide as a result.

After first reporting Houston when she was just 11 years old – resulting in him being jailed for eight years in 2002 – she chose to go back and report him for additional offences she had been too scared to tell police about at the time.

“I decided it was time to take the power back. It was time for justice,” she said.

“For me, personally, I was thinking of my family. It was only after I had kids, to prove to them that people can get justice, that I decided to take a stand.

“I think it’s important because I know there’s other little girls and boys going through the same thing – and they’re going through it now.

“This is to prove that victims aren’t in the wrong. We shouldn’t have to hide and suffer our whole lives.

“We can stand with our heads held high and be proud that we’re survivors out to get justice because that’s what we deserve – there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Nikki’s father Duncan Houston was convicted of raping her when she was just four years old. Image: DC Thomson.

‘I died at the age of four’

The long-term effects of child sexual abuse are often devastating for its victims and are commonly accompanied by feelings of guilt, shame and self-loathing.

Nikki admits that she still battles those emotions every day as she tries to make sense of what happened to her.

“It ruins not just a childhood, it ruins an entire life,” she said.

“It affects me to this day. I still feel dirty and ashamed that I have done something wrong. You lose a sense of who you are. For me I died at the age of four, I’m just a vessel now.”

Nikki said the hardest aspect for her is understanding why it happened and yet knowing she will probably never truly find the answers she craves.

“I don’t understand how someone could do that to any child, especially their own,” she said.

“It makes you feel helpless for the truth. And [the truth] is something I’ll never get because he will never give me it.

“I have no idea why he did what he did.”

Nikki said she had to “hit rock bottom” before she could rise up and report her father to police. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

As Duncan Houston was convicted of the crimes against his daughter he was told by Judge Lady Drummond to expect a “significant” prison sentence.

Despite getting justice, Nikki says she’s the one who is left to pick up the pieces of what was done to her by her “predatory, opportunistic and sexually abusive” father.

“He destroyed me. He destroyed my life,” she said.

“I’m 33 now and I’m still trying to figure out who I am. I’m still lost. I’m still hurting.

“I have my good days. I can appreciate the good I’ve got in my life with my children – they’re fantastic. But the not knowing why and asking ‘why me?’ – it feels like being punished. It destroys a person’s soul.”

Nikki said that it was only when she became an adult that the long-lasting impact of what had been done to her started to become clear.

However, she is adamant that reporting her father to police and getting justice have helped her move on with her life.

“It was only when I hit rock bottom that I realised something needed to change,” she said.

“But it’s more the thought of bottling it up and keeping it inside, I’ve said it out loud now. I’ve let the world know what he is and that he no longer scares me.

“For all the other victims out there, hold your head up high and know that you’ve done nothing wrong. Be proud of yourself for surviving.”

Help is out there

Rape Crisis Scotland provides confidential help and support anyone who has been affected by sexual violence.

Get in touch any day between 5pm and midnight by calling 08088 01 03 02.

You can also contact the charity by texting 07537 410 027 or emailing support@rapecrisisscotland.org.uk. Webchat is available at www.rapecrisisscotland.org.uk

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snowfall on the Cairngorms yesterday.
Cairngorms turned into winter wonderland as snow falls across the mountains
A957 road washed out after Storm Babet.
Slug road between Stonehaven and Deeside closed after parts of it 'washed out' during…
Seaton Park is showing the scars of Storm Babet.
Images show huge trees toppled by Storm Babet at Aberdeen's Seaton Park
storm babet Brechin caravan park
'I was on the phone to my daughter thinking I was going to die':…
Anne Farquharson standing at front door of house.
North-east residents left days without power during Storm Babet
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a bus stop pervert and a nightmare neighbour
Duncan Houston was convicted of raping his daughter when she was just four years old. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen dad found guilty of raping daughter, 4, told to expect 'significant' prison sentence
House getting water pumped in Peterculter.
Power restored to thousands who lost supply during Storm Babet - with customers able…
In picture: Scott McNeil of the Bridgend Bar in Brechin during the clean-up. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Brechin pub owner loses £80k of renovations in Storm Babet but vows to reopen…
A huge hole in Bridge of Dun after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet