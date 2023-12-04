Aberdeenshire stalking victim sent 12 red roses on Valentine’s Day from OAP

A geriatric stalker tormented his victim for 20 months, sending a dozen red roses to her home on Valentine’s Day and putting £1,000 through her front door.

Malcolm Gibb, 75, repeatedly turned up at the woman’s workplace to invite her over to his place and even followed the woman home, repeatedly walking past her windows.

The woman was an employee at Gibb’s former sheltered housing complex at Queen Elizabeth Court in Fettercairn.

When he finally landed in the dock to answer for his obsessive behaviour, Gibb announced he no longer wanted to see the woman, who is now understood to be living “down south.”

At Forfar Sheriff Court, the offender previously admitted engaging in a course of conduct that caused the woman fear or alarm between October 2020 and May 2022 – breaching stalking legislation.

Malcolm Gibb’s Valentine’s Day gesture was part of 20-months of stalking

In December 2020, Gibb sent two houseplants to her home address.

The following month, he watched her as she walked around at work and refused to stop, despite being warned by her colleagues.

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, he sent the woman 12 red roses to her home address and between then and April, repeatedly attended her office to ask to speak to her about her coming to his flat.

In May 2021, he followed the woman home and repeatedly walked past her windows.

He then returned to his vehicle and stood there for several minutes, watching and waving.

Fettercairn resident’s unrelenting stalking campaign

Between June and July of 2021, Gibb repeatedly approached the woman while she worked and followed her.

Then, between October and November 2021, he “saw” her at Edzell Muir and tried to talk to her.

The day before Hogmanay 2021, Gibb put a card containing £1,000 through the woman’s door.

And in May last year, he went to her home uninvited and tried to engage her in conversation about working at the complex.

Court orders Aberdeenshire man Malcolm Gibb to stay away from stalking victim

Speaking about his client, defence solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He was there (the accommodation) following a bad stroke. He’s been in his own property since January 2021.

“The recommendation is a community payback order with a supervision element. He would agree to that.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie responded by telling Gibb: “This was a nasty incident.

“Even if you felt you had any justification for thinking your feelings were reciprocated at the beginning, you carried on when you’d been told not to.”

The sheriff imposed a year-long supervision order on Gibb as an alternative to prison.

He also made a non-harassment order, banning Gibb, now of Hillview Road, Auchenblae, from being in contact with the woman for two years.