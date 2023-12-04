Billy Mckay keen for Caley Thistle to strike deal with David Wotherspoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Mckay keen for Caley Thistle to strike deal with David Wotherspoon

The Highland club's record scorer wants Inverness to secure the ex-St Johnstone star on fresh deal until at least the end of the season.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle's David Wotherspoon, left, with fellow forward Billy Mckay.
Billy Mckay, right, celebrates his goal against Raith Rovers with David Wotherspoon, who supplied the cross into the box. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s record scorer Billy Mckay hopes the Championship club manages to secure David Wotherspoon on a contract beyond next month.

Mckay scored his 106th ICT goal in Saturday’s agonising 2-1 home defeat against Raith Rovers, having been teed up for his header by ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon.

Last week, the duo stepped off the bench to get the goals in the 2-0 Scottish Cup third-round victory over Lowland League opponents Cowdenbeath.

If Inverness are to have any form of success this season, Mckay, 35, and 33-year-old Wotherspoon could be crucial.

Free agent Wotherspoon was snapped up as Duncan Ferguson’s first signing in October and has been a smash hit with three goals in six games.

However, both parties only agreed a deal until January and his form will no doubt have captured the attention of other clubs.

Last week, Ferguson revealed he’s already told the board he wants Wotherspoon signed on a longer contract.

Wotherspoon has hit ground running

Mckay, who has three goals in his last four fixtures and six overall this term, is hopeful a deal can be done.

He said: “David has provided goals and assists since he’s come in. He has hit the ground running straight away.

“He’s a quality player. I have played against him a lot of times, so I knew that. He’s probably playing in a different position, playing more centrally, and I have linked up really well with him.

“He put a great ball in on Saturday, and I managed to get on the end of it.

“Hopefully he stays. I feel like I have drummed up a good partnership with him.

“If I’m not scoring, he’s been scoring, so hopefully he stays. I know he’s enjoying it, so hopefully he can sign on at least until the end of the season.”

Agony for Billy Mckay, left, and David Wotherspoon after Raith Rovers rallied to win 2-1. Image: SNS Group

‘We have got to score more goals’

Mckay’s fine headed goal just after the hour mark had ICT on course for victory, but a fine Lewis Vaughan strike on 86 minutes was followed with a clinching Jamie Gullan penalty in stoppage-time to seal a 2-1 Raith victory.

It moved Rovers to within one point of leaders Dundee United and keeps ICT seventh ahead of their weekend trip to Hampden to tackle Queen’s Park.

Mckay felt Inverness blew the chance of landing a big result by failing to finish the Fifers off.

He said: “We have got to score more goals, but we also have to try and see games out better. There have been a few times when we’ve been hanging on at the end.

“We have to find a way whereby, if we don’t find that second goal, we have to see games out better.

“There have been steady improvements since the manager came in. We were going to get beat at some point and we’re disappointed, but from Saturday, we have three games in a week (against Queen’s Park, Morton then Arbroath), so that’s massive. We will go into them with confidence and hopefully get back to winning ways.”

Billy Mckay celebrates after scoring for ICT against Raith Rovers.
Billy Mckay celebrates after scoring for ICT against Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

‘Poorest display since gaffer arrived’

Former Northern Ireland international Mckay felt, overall, Inverness were far from their best and it ended their seven-game unbeaten run under Ferguson.

He added: “In the first half, we were at our poorest since the gaffer came in. I don’t think we showed what we could do, although we defended our box quite well, held in there and went in at the break at 0-0.

“For us having been as poor as we were and still in the game was good.

“We came out really well in the second half and we were the better team for the majority of the second half.

“We went 1-0 up and had two or three chances to get the second goal to kill the game off.

“In the last 10 minutes, Raith had a bit of pressure, but I don’t think they had a clear shot until they scored and then they got the penalty.

“We’re disappointed. We can play better from the start and, if we’d taken our chances at 1-0, it could have been a different story.”

