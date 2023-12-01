Man, 65, in court after £60,000 of cannabis seized at Aberdeen train station

A man has appeared in court after police recovered a huge haul of drugs worth £60,000 at Aberdeen train station on Thursday.

Cho Wing Chan, 65, who lives in the city, was arrested and charged following the discovery.

Police Scotland had said that a man was stopped and searched around 7.40am on 30 November.

On Friday, the accused appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

He’s charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, with the Crown alleging the man to be concerned in the supplying of a drug to another.

£60k cannabis seizure at Aberdeen train station sparks police appeal

Speaking after Thursday’s hefty seizure, Detective Constable Daniel Connelly appealed to the public for help to tackle alleged drug dealing.

He said: “We remain committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs in the north-east and pro-actively target the individuals intent on causing harm to our local communities.

“We rely on the support of the public to help us take action to disrupt the drug trade.”

Cho Wing Chan will reappear in court on a date still to be confirmed.

Police Scotland has also urged anyone with concerns or information about drugs to phone the constabulary any time on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.