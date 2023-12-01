Man, 65, in court after £60,000 of cannabis seized at Aberdeen train station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 65, in court after £60,000 of cannabis seized at Aberdeen train station

Cho Wing Chan was charged after a man was stopped and searched at Aberdeen train station, where £60,000 of cannabis was recovered.

By Bryan Rutherford
ScotRail services will start later than usual on Tuesday due to strike action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court after police recovered a huge haul of drugs worth £60,000 at Aberdeen train station on Thursday.

Cho Wing Chan, 65, who lives in the city, was arrested and charged following the discovery.

Police Scotland had said that a man was stopped and searched around 7.40am on 30 November.

On Friday, the accused appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

He’s charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, with the Crown alleging the man to be concerned in the supplying of a drug to another.

£60k cannabis seizure at Aberdeen train station sparks police appeal

Speaking after Thursday’s hefty seizure, Detective Constable Daniel Connelly appealed to the public for help to tackle alleged drug dealing.

He said: “We remain committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs in the north-east and pro-actively target the individuals intent on causing harm to our local communities.

“We rely on the support of the public to help us take action to disrupt the drug trade.”

Cho Wing Chan will reappear in court on a date still to be confirmed.

Police Scotland has also urged anyone with concerns or information about drugs to phone the constabulary any time on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

