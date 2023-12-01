Man, 65, charged after £60,000 of cannabis recovered at Aberdeen train station

A 65-year-old man has been charged after being found with £60,000 worth of cannabis.

He was stopped and searched by police at Aberdeen train station at 7.40am on Thursday.

The man was arrested and charged at the city station.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The recovery forms part of the ongoing police operation in tackling the supply of drugs across Grampian.

Detective Constable Daniel Connelly said: “We remain committed to tackling the supply of controlled drugs in the north-east and pro-actively target the individual’s intent on causing harm to our local communities.

“We rely on the support of the public to help us take action to disrupt the drug trade.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to contact Police Scotland at any time on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”