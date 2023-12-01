SNP denies affair between two party politicians during lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP denies affair between two party politicians during lockdown

The party made the official comment after widespread speculation about two unnamed figures.

Derek Healey By Derek Healey
The SNP categorically denied the allegation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The SNP has “categorically” denied speculation that two of its politicians broke lockdown rules to engage in an extramarital affair.

It had been claimed in media reports that the alleged infidelity took place in 2020 at a time when Scots were told not to mix with anyone outside their household.

But in a statement on Friday, the party said these claims are untrue.

The party said it was aware of rumours relating to the two politicians early this year.

An SNP spokesperson said: “We are aware of rumours being reported in the media concerning two particular politicians, which first circulated in February.

“No substantiation for these rumours has ever been offered, very simply because these allegations are categorically untrue.”

Anonymous claim

The Express published reports on the allegations about two unnamed parliamentarians on November 29.

The Daily Mail reported that the ex-partner of one of the politicians found text messages between the pair that “wrecked” his marriage.

The unnamed man is quoted saying: “I’ve thought long and hard about going public about this, but I feel I can’t.

“I am fearful about the repercussions if I did, and I have to protect my family at all costs. That’s the most important thing for me.”

Earlier in the day, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said she thought it was “unlikely that the anonymity surrounding this will hold”.

Fife MP Neale Hanvey, who defected to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party from the SNP, questioned what party bosses knew of the rumours.