Home News Crime & Courts

Nairn businessman facing jail for campaign of domestic abuse

Lee Macdonald, who runs Nairn Fuels, subjected his ex-partner to violence and aggression.

By David Love
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A Nairn businessman is facing jail after admitting a series of domestic abuse offences against his ex-wife.

Lee Macdonald and his former spouse together ran Nairn Fuels but Inverness Sheriff Court heard that “contrasting opinions” on the direction of the business resulted in the relationship becoming “toxic.”

But it is that business, which Sheriff Sara Matheson heard had become more successful since the couple split in October 2019, that could spare the 41-year-old a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Matheson was told Macdonald’s business employs five people and she wanted to know “chapter and verse, the impact on the business and the employees before I decide”.

Sentence was deferred on Macdonald, from Montrose Avenue, Auldearn, until January 16 for a background report and his bail was continued.

However she warned Macdonald, who is currently on a five-year non-harassment order to prevent contact with his former spouse: “It may be that it comes to custody.”

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that the couple were at home on an occasion in 2011 when he pushed her on the body onto the bed.

“From June 2019 onwards matters escalated significantly,” he said.

Repeated acts of violence

“He assaulted her by placing his hands around her neck. On another occasion, he propelled an ashtray towards her which smashed and caused her and the property to be covered in ash.

“During this period he repeatedly acted in an abusive manner, would shout and swear at her at home and their work. While at work he would deliberately damage office equipment and doors and throw a fire extinguisher and other articles towards her.

“At home, he would throw household items, mobile phones, foodstuffs and the like towards her as well as punching walls and doors.”

Mr Morton added that the incidents continued in vehicles, when he would seize her by the body and pull her out the door, shout and swear, pull a wing mirror from a works van which she was in and park his vehicle at the yard entrance to seek to block her path.

“From January 2020 he would turn up unannounced and uninvited at her home address, ripped up photos and damage family pictures,” Mr Morton went on.

Macdonald’s solicitor Graham Mann asked the sheriff not to imprison his client.

He said: “Everything has settled down since then. He has spent time in custody and he has one concerning conviction. But his life is very different now.

“They had contrasting views on the direction that the business was on and it became a very toxic relationship. The business is significantly bigger now.”

