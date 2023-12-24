Peterhead hope for positive news after David Wilson left unable to move neck following collision in loss to Forfar Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead hope for positive news after David Wilson left unable to move neck following collision in loss to Forfar Athletic

The defender was left stricken after accidentally colliding with Blue Toon keeper Stuart McKenzie.

Peterhead's David Wilson is stretchered off with a neck injury against Forfar Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown was hoping for good news on David Wilson’s neck injury after the defender was stretchered off and taken to hospital during their 2-1 Balmoor defeat to Forfar.

Play was stopped for 25 minutes in the first half of the League Two clash after Wilson collided with teammate and goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie, who had come out of his goal to make a clearance.

Wilson lay on the pitch as the club’s doctor, physio and then paramedics went to his aid, before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Brown said:  “David has had an x-ray at the hospital..

“It was a really sore one, not nice for anyone – especially for David, obviously. All our thoughts are with him.”

“The good news was he was talking at the time, but he could not move his neck.

“He went away in the ambulance and his dad was with him.  Our physio Donal (Gallagher) and all the people with him on the pitch were excellent.”

Player-boss Brown, who would later come on as a substitute, was in the dugout at the time of the incident, and added: “It was concerning.

“I had a line on it from where I was standing and you could see his neck and the way it landed.

“It was an innocuous incident as Stuart has come through and cleared the ball..

“But our thoughts are with David, and it was good that he was speaking, so we are just hoping for good news on his neck.”

Seb Ross double had Peterhead chasing game

Jack Brown pulls a goal back for Peterhead at Balmoor against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Prior to Wilson’s nasty clash in the 19th minute, Peterhead trailed 1-0 and they fell further behind when both sets of players reappeared from their dressing rooms following the lengthy stoppage.

Former Aberdeen youngster Seb Ross had scored the opener on 13 minutes with a neat finish, and repeated the trick in the eighth minute of added on time in the first half.

Yet Peterhead could still have been level at the interval as Jack Brown immediately pulled a goal back with a rising 12-yard shot, before Conor O’Keefe struck the crossbar with a delightful chip.

The second half belonged to Peterhead, especially when Forfar’s Roberto Nditi was sent off in the 69th minute – the Africa Cup of Nations-bound Tanzania international picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Forfar Athletic's Roberto Nditi is sent off against Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Joe McKee went close with a couple of efforts for the Blue Toon, and Kieran Shanks saw a header saved, while Brown had the ball in the net but was adjudged to be offside as Forfar claimed a surprise win.

Danny Strachan relaxed despite Stenny opening eight-point gap on Blue Toon

With leaders Stenhousemuir opening up an eight-point gap on the Peterhead courtesy of their victory over Elgin, full-back Danny Strachan admitted it was a bad day all round.

Strachan said: “It’s a disappointing one for us.

“We were far from our best and if you look at the two goals we conceded, they were really preventable.

“When you go two goals down, you give yourself an uphill task especially against a team like that who will sit in and make it difficult for you.”

Strachan added: “We have just got to keep plugging away, be more solid at the back and concede less goals.

“We are not even halfway through the season, and if we win our game in hand, then we can close the gap to five points.”

Conversation