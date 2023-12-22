‘Sinister’ sex attacker has no memory of Highland hotel room assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sinister’ sex attacker has no memory of Highland hotel room assault

Derek Ross admitted carrying out the sexual assault on the young man in a room at the Boat Country Inn.

By David Love
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A first aid trainer who sexually assaulted a young man in a Highland hotel bedroom has no memory of carrying out the attack, a court has been told.

Inverness Sheriff Court previously heard that the victim had been helping 42-year-old Derek Ross with first aid training he was doing in Boat Of Garten for a few days in January last year.

Ross said they had to share a room at the Boat Country Inn and they spent a couple of nights drinking in the bar.

However fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the victim suspected that his drink may have been spiked by Ross, of Cairnsmore Road, Castle Douglas, Dumfries.

“He told the barman he thought his pint tasted odd and had it replaced,” Ms Silver said.

The prosecutor told the court that Ross had then made a comment that he recalled another occasion in a bar when he suspected his drink had been spiked and the teenager thought that this was also odd.

Victim woke up with man’s hand down his boxers

“The following day they again drank together and during the night, he woke up with an arm around him and a hand down his boxers, fondling his penis,” Ms Silver said.

She added that because the teenager was sleepy, he initially thought it was his girlfriend but quickly realised it was Derek Ross.

“He immediately exited the bed and left the room. He had no clothing on. He phoned his mother and was extremely upset. Police were called and when officers arrived, he was very distressed,” she said.

“He was of the view that he was drunker than he should have been considering what he had to drink earlier. Derek Ross was traced a short time later.”

Ross admitted carrying out a sexual act without consent in the Boat Country Inn on January 19 or 20 2022 and sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Defending, Graham Mann said his client “had no recollection of the incident. He has now lost his job”.

But Sheriff Gary Aitken, who sentenced Ross, told him: “There is a sinister aspect to this and your explanation that you have no recollection of it is difficult to accept.

“This had a significant impact on the individual involved.”

He sentenced Ross to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work, placed him under social work supervision for two years and on the Sex Offender’s Register for the same period.

