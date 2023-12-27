Pensioner admits causing horror crash which left him in coma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner admits causing horror crash which left him in coma

Jean-Marie Prieur, 75, failed to stop at a crossroads junction between the unclassified Fordoun to Auchenblae road and the B966 Fordoun to Fettercairn road, colliding with a van.

By Danny McKay
Jean-Marie Prieur. Image: DC Thomson
A pensioner has admitted causing a horror crash which left him in a coma for a fortnight and two vehicles resting in a front garden.

Jean-Marie Prieur failed to stop at a crossroads junction between the unclassified Fordoun to Auchenblae road and the B966 Fordoun to Fettercairn road, colliding with a van.

The collision sent both vehicles spinning off the road before coming to rest in a residential front garden.

While the van driver escaped unhurt, Prieur suffered a bleed on the brain and was in a coma for two weeks, while his passenger was left with a fractured spine.

‘You need to stop here, Jean’

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the 75-year-old admitted causing serious injury by driving carelessly on March 8.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn said Prieur didn’t stop at the junction and drove straight into the path of the van, which had no time to react.

She said: “Both vehicles left the road and came to rest in the front garden of a property.”

Emergency crews were contacted immediately and the van driver, along with Prieur’s passenger were able to get out of the vehicles, while Prieur remained where he was.

‘Extremely remorseful’

He was eventually removed and both men were rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Dashcam footage from Prieur’s car included audio of him and his passenger speaking, with the passenger saying “you need to stop here, Jean” as they reached the junction.

Before the crash, the footage showed Prieur had not been travelling at excessive speed and his driving appeared “normal”.

In hospital, Prieur’s passenger was found to have “stable fractures” to his spine and ribs.

Meanwhile, Prieur suffered fractures to his pelvis and ribs and required surgery on a bleed to the brain.

He was put in an induced coma for two weeks.

The court heard Prieur, of Dunnyfell Road, Newtonhill, had no memory of the incident but was “extremely remorseful”.

Ms Gunn added that Prieur’s “primary concern” had been the welfare of his friend and of the van driver.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke fined Prieur, who appeared in court without a solicitor, £520 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

