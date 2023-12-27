Neil Fachie has no intentions of slowing down as he aims for more Paralympic glory in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Fachie has no intentions of slowing down as he aims for more Paralympic glory in 2024

The Aberdonian is aiming to win his third Paralympic gold medal at the Paris games in August.

By Callum Law
Neil Fachie is hoping to win a third Paralympic gold medal in 2024
Neil Fachie is hoping to win a third Paralympic gold medal in 2024

Neil Fachie admits his longevity has surprised him as he sets his sights on winning a third Paralympic title in 2024.

The Aberdonian track cyclist, who has the sight condition retinitis pigmentosa, is aiming to again enjoy success on his sport’s biggest stage at the Paris games in August.

Fachie first competed at the Paralympics in 2008 in Beijing as a sprinter in athletics.

But a switch to cycling saw him land gold in London four years later in the tandem B1 kilometre time-trial.

After silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 he regained the Paralympic crown at the Covid-delayed Tokyo games in 2021.

The desire to compete still burns brightly for Fachie – who will celebrate his 40th birthday in March.

He said: “I haven’t had any thoughts beyond competing, if I’m still winning I don’t feel I want to walk away.

“If the Commonwealth Games were to happen again and I’d love to do another one.

“I’ll see how I feel about things further down the line, but I’m not stupid. I know I haven’t got too many more years left, although I’ve been saying that for the last 10 years.

“I have surprised myself, I never envisaged I would still be going at this stage.

“When I won in London I didn’t think I’d be trying to go to the Paralympics 12 years later.

“Careers do last longer than they used to which is good and I don’t feel I’m at the point where I need to walk away which I suppose is a nice surprise.

“It’s hard to predict how long I’ll go on for.”

The path to Paris

If Fachie is to make it to Paris he faces some key tests in the early part of the new year.

In February the British Championships will be held in Manchester with the World Championships in Rio following in March.

Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham are the reigning world champions after success in Glasgow in August, but will require another strong showing in Brazil to ensure qualification for the Paralympics.

Fachie added: “There are not many races over the course of the year and after February and March we’ll have a good idea of where we are.

“Your year could be done and dusted after the World Championship. If you don’t perform you won’t go to Paris.

“We’ll know roughly how many places we have in the squad after that and how likely we are to be selected.

Neil Fachie, right, and Matt Rotherham celebrate their World Championship success in Glasgow in August 2023

“But if you don’t perform there you’re not going to Paris so you need to try to peak for the World Championship.

“I haven’t defended a Paralympic title so that’s a motivation for me.

“But there’s always the buzz of competing on the big stage in front of a full velodrome which we had at the World Championship in Glasgow this year and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

“When you get a big crowd to race in front of I thrive on those occasions and I’m sure Paris will be packed, it’s a good velodrome and that excites me.

“I don’t know how many more chances I’ll get to race in front of big crowds so I’d hate to miss the opportunity.”

Exploring other options

Although he has no retirement plans Fachie he has been expanding his horizons beyond cycling as an inspirational and educational speaker.

He said: “I’ve been going into businesses and doing some speaking based on the things I’ve learned in sport and the stories I’ve got.

“I try to pass them on to people in the business world to see if my insights could help them.

“I get a lot of enjoyment from it, there’s a performance element to it and you get a bit of a buzz from it.

“I could do that to some level so whether I’d go into that or something in the sporting world I don’t know, but it’s good to keep your options open.

“I’ve been trying to do more of it than I did in the past.”

