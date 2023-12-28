Business owner caught more than five-and-a-half times alcohol limit

An agriculture and construction business owner was caught driving more than five-and-a-half times the alcohol limit.

Charles Lucey made the “foolish” decision to get behind the wheel, despite having been drinking, after a row with his brother and business partner.

The 27-year-old quickly came to the attention of police due to the manner of his driving and was pulled over.

And it was immediately obvious to the officers, due to the stench of alcohol, his slurred speech and being unstable on his feet, that Lucey was in no state to drive.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just after 2am on December 3.

‘He’s incredibly remorseful’

Officers on mobile patrol on Fordoun Road, Laurencekirk, spotted Lucey’s silver Vauxhall Corsa and began to follow it due to having “concerns” over its speed.

On pulling him over, the police found Lucey “smelled strongly of alcohol”, was slurring his speech and, when he got out of the car, seemed “unsteady” on his feet.

After failing a roadside breath test, he was arrested and taken to the police station where he provided a formal reading at 3.25am.

Lucey, of Jacksbank Cottages, Drumlithie, pled guilty to driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said the mandatory driving disqualification would have a big impact on her client, but accepted it was “a consequence of his actions”.

She explained Lucey had not intended to drive on the date in question and had planned to meet friends to take away from what was a “stressful period of time for him”.

‘Extremely high reading’

Ms Ginniver went on: “December is a difficult month for him, particularly financially as work tends to dry up.

“He advises me he was struggling to sleep properly and wasn’t eating properly.

“He had consumed alcohol during the course of the evening.

“An argument ensued between himself and his brother and he made the foolish decision to get in the car and start driving.

“He has spent the last few weeks reflecting on his actions. He’s incredibly remorseful.”

Ms Ginniver added that her client was a first offender and had not drunk alcohol since.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Lucey it was “an extremely high reading”.

She banned him from driving for 16 months and fined him £640.

