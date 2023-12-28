Business owner caught more than five-and-a-half times alcohol limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business owner caught more than five-and-a-half times alcohol limit

Charles Lucey made the "foolish" decision to get behind the wheel, despite having been drinking, after a row with his brother.

By Danny McKay
Charles Lucey.
Charles Lucey. Image: Facebook

An agriculture and construction business owner was caught driving more than five-and-a-half times the alcohol limit.

Charles Lucey made the “foolish” decision to get behind the wheel, despite having been drinking, after a row with his brother and business partner.

The 27-year-old quickly came to the attention of police due to the manner of his driving and was pulled over.

And it was immediately obvious to the officers, due to the stench of alcohol, his slurred speech and being unstable on his feet, that Lucey was in no state to drive.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just after 2am on December 3.

‘He’s incredibly remorseful’

Officers on mobile patrol on Fordoun Road, Laurencekirk, spotted Lucey’s silver Vauxhall Corsa and began to follow it due to having “concerns” over its speed.

On pulling him over, the police found Lucey “smelled strongly of alcohol”, was slurring his speech and, when he got out of the car, seemed “unsteady” on his feet.

After failing a roadside breath test, he was arrested and taken to the police station where he provided a formal reading at 3.25am.

Lucey, of Jacksbank Cottages, Drumlithie, pled guilty to driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said the mandatory driving disqualification would have a big impact on her client, but accepted it was “a consequence of his actions”.

She explained Lucey had not intended to drive on the date in question and had planned to meet friends to take away from what was a “stressful period of time for him”.

‘Extremely high reading’

Ms Ginniver went on: “December is a difficult month for him, particularly financially as work tends to dry up.

“He advises me he was struggling to sleep properly and wasn’t eating properly.

“He had consumed alcohol during the course of the evening.

“An argument ensued between himself and his brother and he made the foolish decision to get in the car and start driving.

“He has spent the last few weeks reflecting on his actions. He’s incredibly remorseful.”

Ms Ginniver added that her client was a first offender and had not drunk alcohol since.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Lucey it was “an extremely high reading”.

She banned him from driving for 16 months and fined him £640.

