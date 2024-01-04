Aberdeen man tried to drag female paramedic from ambulance

A man found unconscious in an Aberdeen street tried to drag a female paramedic out of an ambulance and ripped her clothing when she tried to help him.

Cameron McGrath was found lying on Victoria Road in Torry by armed police officers who summoned an ambulance to assist.

But when the 32-year-old woke up on a stretcher in the ambulance, he tore off the medical equipment, jumped out of the vehicle’s side door and tried to drag one of the paramedics with him.

When he then collapsed again, he was taken to hospital where he tried to kick a police officer in the head and called them a “specky c***”.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 7pm on August 6 2022.

Ripped paramedic’s shirt open

She said ambulance crew attended Victoria Road to treat McGrath who had been discovered unconscious by armed police.

Ms Stewart said: “Upon arrival, they took the accused into their ambulance and began treatment.”

Despite being “initially compliant”, McGrath went on to pull off medical equipment attached to him and “became aggressive”.

He stood up to leave and, while grabbing the female paramedic’s clothing, attempted to drag her from the vehicle.

Ms Stewart said: “Her shirt was ripped open down the front, resulting in the accused losing his balance and stumbling out of the ambulance.”

Police were asked to come back and McGrath was returned to the ambulance and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Foul-mouthed abuse

While waiting to be assessed, he attempted to kick a police officer to the head.

He persistently shouted and swore and had to be restrained on the hospital bed.

He also told one officer: “F*** off you specky c***.”

The court heard when McGrath was arrested and searched, he was found with £300 of cocaine.

McGrath, whose address was given as Wellington Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting, obstructing or hindering a paramedic, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possession of cocaine.

Defence agent Mike Monro described his client’s actions as “infinite stupidity” and a “very unpleasant set of incidents”.

He explained McGrath had been drinking to mark the anniversary of his father’s death.

Mr Monro said: “Drink was consumed in memory of his father. The accused, however, went completely and utterly over the top.

‘Totally disgraceful behaviour’

“He had also been taking cocaine.”

The solicitor said that, while McGrath was in the ambulance the first time, there had been an “unfortunate accident” and one of the paramedics pulled a wrong cord, activating an alarm.

After then leaving the ambulance and trying to drag the paramedic with him, McGrath crossed Victoria Bridge and “promptly collapsed again”.

Addressing the kicking incident at the hospital, Mr Monro said McGrath had been lying in a bed at the time.

He added that McGrath had bought the cocaine in bulk in order to get a discount.

Mr Monro advised the court McGrath has since “turned his life around” and works offshore.

He said: “He does apologise to the witnesses and particularly the paramedics for this totally disgraceful behaviour.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined McGrath £1,000.

