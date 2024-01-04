Aberdeen transfer latest with clarity over loan link to Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde

Aston Villa’s Lamare Bogarde looks unlikely to sign for Aberdeen in the January transfer window.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported Sunderland are keen on the young central midfielder, while saying the Dons had also enquired as to his availablity.

However, it is understood the Reds’ interest in Bogarde dates back to the summer transfer window, when the player was instead sent on loan to Bristol Rovers due to his parent club’s expectations over game-time.

Aberdeen ultimately signed Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie and Jamie McGrath in the middle of the park during the summer window, with Connor Barron and Dante Polvara among those already at the club vying for midfield slots in Barry Robson’s side.

As such, there is no active Dons interest in Bogarde this month – with the club not expected to be busy in terms of incoming signings in January following their extensive summer rebuild.

Vicente Besuijen and Or Dadia could yet remain at Aberdeen beyond January

Meanwhile, it is understood attacker Vicente Besuijen and full-back Or Dadia could yet be at Pittodrie when the January window closes.

Centre-half Rhys Williams has already gone back to Liverpool after the Dons reached an agreement with the Anfield side to terminate his season-long loan early.

Williams failed to make a single competitive appearance for the Aberdeen first-team.

There is also the possibility Besuijen and Dadia will move on from Aberdeen this month.

However, if Israeli international loanee Dadia is to exit – having had a similarly unproductive first few months at Pittodrie to Williams – it will largely come down to whether parent club Hapoel Be’er Sheva want to recall him, either to bring him back into the fold there or move him on to a new loan club.

The terms of the season-long loan agreement for Dadia, 26, which includes an exclusive option for Aberdeen to sign him permanently, mean only Be’er Sheva, and not the Dons, can terminate the right-back’s spell in the north-east.

Frozen out attacking midfielder Besuijen, 22, still has two-and-a-half years left on his Aberdeen deal – having signed a bumper contract when he signed from ADO Den Haag in January 2022 – but has not featured at all this season under Robson.

It is understood, despite a couple of enquiries from overseas, there has yet to be any interest in the diminutive Dutch-raised attacker which has been appealing to either Aberdeen or Besuijen and his representatives.