Man in court after threatening to shoot Aberdeen bar worker

Wieslaw Kaczorowski made the terrifying threat towards a 63-year-old female employee at the Three Lums in Sheddocksley.

By Danny McKay
The Three Lums on Lewis Road.
A man threatened to shoot a woman during an aggressive outburst at the Three Lums pub in Aberdeen.

Wieslaw Kaczorowski made the terrifying threat towards a 63-year-old female employee at the Sheddocksley pub on Lewis Road.

He also acted in an aggressive manner towards the woman, by shouting, making threats of violence and threatening gestures.

The incident happened on January 20 last year.

Kaczorowski, of Sheddocksley Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge under the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021.

He also admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s accident and emergency department on November 23 2022.

On that occasion, he shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and refused to leave when requested.

Sheriff Craig Findlater deferred sentence on the 54-year-old until next month for reports.

