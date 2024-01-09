Woman sexually assaulted by stranger on Aberdeen bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger on Aberdeen bus

Karol Kliszewski's strange behaviour began with untying the woman's shoelace before he fist-bumped her.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen sheriff court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been placed on the register after admitting sexually assaulting a stranger on a bus in Aberdeen.

Karol Kliszewski boarded the 172 bus and sat behind the woman, who was with a friend.

The 41-year-old’s strange behaviour began with untying the woman’s shoelace before he fist-bumped her.

But as he stood to get off the bus, Kliszewski kissed the shocked passenger on the mouth.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman and her friend boarded the 172 bus at Adelphi in Aberdeen city centre around 8.30pm on June 10.

Kliszewski got on shortly afterwards and sat behind the women.

Bizarrely, Kliszewski leaned forward and pulled the lace of the woman’s left shoe undone.

Man ‘blew kisses’ to victim as bus drove off

Awkwardly, the woman crossed her legs and turned towards her friend, but Kliszewski leaned forward with a clenched fist for a fist-bump.

The woman obliged but was left feeling “uncomfortable”.

Mrs Cardow said: “A short time later, the bus stopped near the top of George Street at the junction with Causewayend.

“The accused stood up and placed his arm around the shoulders of the complainer.

“He leaned down and kissed her for about three seconds before leaving the bus.

“As the bus drove off, the accused was standing on the street blowing kisses in her direction.”

The woman and her friend got off the bus a few stops later and asked the driver if he’d seen what happened or if there was CCTV.

The matter was reported to police and Kliszewski was later traced and arrested.

In response to caution and charge, he replied: “No me.”

Kliszewski, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to sexual assault.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman deferred sentence on Kliszewski for background reports and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

Defence agent Jenny Logan reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness domestic abuser jailed over terrifying threats against ex and children
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Racist thug abused ice cream man before attacking him with rock
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness Court rules Culloden mum did ‘absolutely everything she could' to save her little…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who racked up 53 jail sentences given chance to behave
Kevin McCabe leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Scissor-wielding 'Jekyll and Hyde character' who told police he was ‘about to murder’ is…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Bid to recover some of crooked Aberdeen nan's £1.5m embezzled fortune
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen drug gang member ordered to hand over ill-gotten gains
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed over 'out of the blue' attack on ex-girlfriend
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court after threatening to shoot Aberdeen bar worker
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock