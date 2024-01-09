Woman sexually assaulted by stranger on Aberdeen bus

A man has been placed on the register after admitting sexually assaulting a stranger on a bus in Aberdeen.

Karol Kliszewski boarded the 172 bus and sat behind the woman, who was with a friend.

The 41-year-old’s strange behaviour began with untying the woman’s shoelace before he fist-bumped her.

But as he stood to get off the bus, Kliszewski kissed the shocked passenger on the mouth.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman and her friend boarded the 172 bus at Adelphi in Aberdeen city centre around 8.30pm on June 10.

Kliszewski got on shortly afterwards and sat behind the women.

Bizarrely, Kliszewski leaned forward and pulled the lace of the woman’s left shoe undone.

Man ‘blew kisses’ to victim as bus drove off

Awkwardly, the woman crossed her legs and turned towards her friend, but Kliszewski leaned forward with a clenched fist for a fist-bump.

The woman obliged but was left feeling “uncomfortable”.

Mrs Cardow said: “A short time later, the bus stopped near the top of George Street at the junction with Causewayend.

“The accused stood up and placed his arm around the shoulders of the complainer.

“He leaned down and kissed her for about three seconds before leaving the bus.

“As the bus drove off, the accused was standing on the street blowing kisses in her direction.”

The woman and her friend got off the bus a few stops later and asked the driver if he’d seen what happened or if there was CCTV.

The matter was reported to police and Kliszewski was later traced and arrested.

In response to caution and charge, he replied: “No me.”

Kliszewski, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to sexual assault.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman deferred sentence on Kliszewski for background reports and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

Defence agent Jenny Logan reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

