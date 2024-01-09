Quiz host Bradley Walsh left dumbstruck by Aberdeen FC answer on The Chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quiz host Bradley Walsh left dumbstruck by Aberdeen FC answer on The Chase

The TV presenter's reaction said it all as the contestant missed the mark on the Dons question.

By Graham Fleming
The Chase
The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left in shock after Marcus's answer. Image: ITV1.

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh was lost for words after a contestant failed to identify Aberdeen as 1983 Super Cup winners.

Marcus, from Neath in South Wales, admitted he “wasn’t into football” but Aberdeen The Chase fans will still have their head in hands after his answer.

The contestant was cruising on his journey to adding a cool £6,000 to his team’s prize pool.

Bradley Walsh
Aberdeen fans will be cringing at this contestant’s answer. Image: ITV1.

However, Marcus hit a stumbling block after being asked about Aberdeen’s greatest ever footballing achievement.

With only one question away from the money, he was asked “In 1983, Alex Ferguson managed what Scottish club when it won the UEFA Super Cup?”

Presented with three options; Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen, Marcus, swithering between the two Glasgow clubs, eventually picked Celtic.

Walsh left shocked

It prompted an exaggerated roll of the eyes from Walsh who couldn’t believe his ears.

When honest Marcus admitted after the answer he “wasn’t that into football” Walsh dug into him sarcastically saying that he could tell.

Chaser Shaun Wallace did not miss however and gave the contestant a footballing history lesson afterwards.

Rhyming off the greats, he reminisced about immortalised Dons heroes like Alex McLeish, Jim Leighton, Willie Miller and Mark McGhee.

Walsh, intrigued, asked if ex-Scotland manager Gordon Strachan also lifted the cup, which The Dark Destroyer quickly confirmed to him.

One of Aberdeen FC’s most famous days

Aberdeen’s victory over Hamburg not long after their Cup Winner’s Cup win over Real Madrid will go down as the club’s greatest periods.

Aberdeen Super Cup
Aberdeen’s Super Cup victory in 1983.

Neil Simpson and Mark McGhee found the net in a 2-0 second-leg tie at Pittodrie after a hard fought 0-0 draw in Hamburg.

The trophy win came only months after their legendary Cup Winner’s Cup success over Real Madrid.

Displacing the likes of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, Ferguson’s men did the unthinkable beating Los Blancos 2-1 in extra time to lift the famous cup.

Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home dad

