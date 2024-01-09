Quiz host Bradley Walsh left dumbstruck by Aberdeen FC answer on The Chase

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh was lost for words after a contestant failed to identify Aberdeen as 1983 Super Cup winners.

Marcus, from Neath in South Wales, admitted he “wasn’t into football” but Aberdeen The Chase fans will still have their head in hands after his answer.

The contestant was cruising on his journey to adding a cool £6,000 to his team’s prize pool.

However, Marcus hit a stumbling block after being asked about Aberdeen’s greatest ever footballing achievement.

With only one question away from the money, he was asked “In 1983, Alex Ferguson managed what Scottish club when it won the UEFA Super Cup?”

Presented with three options; Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen, Marcus, swithering between the two Glasgow clubs, eventually picked Celtic.

Walsh left shocked

It prompted an exaggerated roll of the eyes from Walsh who couldn’t believe his ears.

When honest Marcus admitted after the answer he “wasn’t that into football” Walsh dug into him sarcastically saying that he could tell.

Chaser Shaun Wallace did not miss however and gave the contestant a footballing history lesson afterwards.

Rhyming off the greats, he reminisced about immortalised Dons heroes like Alex McLeish, Jim Leighton, Willie Miller and Mark McGhee.

Walsh, intrigued, asked if ex-Scotland manager Gordon Strachan also lifted the cup, which The Dark Destroyer quickly confirmed to him.

One of Aberdeen FC’s most famous days

Aberdeen’s victory over Hamburg not long after their Cup Winner’s Cup win over Real Madrid will go down as the club’s greatest periods.

Neil Simpson and Mark McGhee found the net in a 2-0 second-leg tie at Pittodrie after a hard fought 0-0 draw in Hamburg.

The trophy win came only months after their legendary Cup Winner’s Cup success over Real Madrid.

Displacing the likes of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, Ferguson’s men did the unthinkable beating Los Blancos 2-1 in extra time to lift the famous cup.