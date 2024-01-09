More jail time for ‘appalling’ north-east drug dealer from Liverpool

A three-time convicted drug dealer has been jailed for another five years after being caught on a fourth occasion with more than £1,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.

Rhyan Kelly, 23, was arrested after police found him with illegal substances worth £1,070 at a friend’s house in Fraserburgh, on October 23 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard detectives also discovered that he was carrying £1,530 in cash in a pocket on his trousers.

Kelly, originally of Liverpool, pled guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Prosecutor Lynsey Rodger told Lord Arthurson that Kelly had previous convictions for drug offences.

Rhyan Kelly sold cocaine and heroin to clear drugs debt with gangsters

He was arrested after police turned up at the house to execute a warrant on “another matter”.

Kelly was jailed at Exeter Crown Court in 2018 and 2019 and received an 18-month prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, in June 2022, for being concerned with the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Defence lawyer Wendy Culross told judge Lord Arthurson that her client had developed his own drug problem after having “adverse” childhood experiences.

She said that he owed gangsters in his home city money for illegal substances and the organised crime group sent him to Norwich and Exeter to sell drugs for them.

Rhyan Kelly was jailed by judge who said he had an ‘appalling past’ with drugs

After police became aware of Kelly’s criminal activities in England, he was sent by people “higher up the chain” to sell drugs in Aberdeen and surrounding areas, Ms Culross explained.

She added: “He lived on an estate in Liverpool. He was trained into thinking by those involved in the trade of its apparent glamour and of the money that he could earn.

“He became convinced that taking part in the trade could help take himself out of his situation.”

Lord Arthurson told Kelly that he’d have to go to jail for his crimes.

Passing sentence, Lord Arthurson told him: “The sentence reflects your appalling past of offending with Class A drugs.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.