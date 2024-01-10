Man accused of plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor told he can’t represent himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor told he can’t represent himself

Martin Ready is accused using a dark web site called the Online Killers Market to have Darren Harty shot.

By Grant McCabe
The High Court in Glasgow
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow today.

A man who allegedly hatched a dark web plot to murder a former Aberdeen prosecutor will not be able to represent himself at trial.

A judge at the High Court in Glasgow informed accused Martin Ready that he was appointing a lawyer to act on his behalf.

Ready, 40, is charged with teaming up with others on a website called Online Killers Market to target procurator fiscal Darren Harty.

The attempted conspiracy to murder is understood to have occurred between May 29 2021 and September 15 2022 at an address in North Lanarkshire.

Ready – who denies the allegation – had initially appeared for a hearing last month without a lawyer.

Mr Harty had worked as a procurator fiscal in the north-east of Scotland before relocating back to the Central Belt last year.

Accused prohibited from acting in own defence

The court heard today that a particular legal application had been granted in the case which effectively bans Ready from defending himself and questioning witnesses.

Lord Scott told Ready that “it was not clear a solicitor was going to be instructed”.

As a result, the judge stated it was in “the interests of justice” that the court appoints a lawyer to act for Ready.

The judge stated: “I will make an order that you are not allowed to defend yourself. I will prohibit you from conducting your own defence.”

Solicitor advocate Paul Mullen was appointed by the court.

A further hearing will take place next month. A trial has already been set for August this year.

Claims that crypto used in murder plot

Ready is accused of setting up and using cryptocurrency accounts as part of the crime.

It is said he did correspond with another or others about the murder of fiscal Mr Harty using a “dark” website called Online Killers Market.

The charge states instructions were made to have the lawyer shot in exchange for the digital cash Bitcoin.

A location where Mr Harty could be tracked to was also provided.

A total of 0.2913 Bitcoin – valued at £5,071 –  was then allegedly transferred to those Ready was said to be involved with “as payment” for the killing of the Mr Harty.

