Man accused of plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor told he can’t represent himself

A man who allegedly hatched a dark web plot to murder a former Aberdeen prosecutor will not be able to represent himself at trial.

A judge at the High Court in Glasgow informed accused Martin Ready that he was appointing a lawyer to act on his behalf.

Ready, 40, is charged with teaming up with others on a website called Online Killers Market to target procurator fiscal Darren Harty.

The attempted conspiracy to murder is understood to have occurred between May 29 2021 and September 15 2022 at an address in North Lanarkshire.

Ready – who denies the allegation – had initially appeared for a hearing last month without a lawyer.

Mr Harty had worked as a procurator fiscal in the north-east of Scotland before relocating back to the Central Belt last year.

Accused prohibited from acting in own defence

The court heard today that a particular legal application had been granted in the case which effectively bans Ready from defending himself and questioning witnesses.

Lord Scott told Ready that “it was not clear a solicitor was going to be instructed”.

As a result, the judge stated it was in “the interests of justice” that the court appoints a lawyer to act for Ready.

The judge stated: “I will make an order that you are not allowed to defend yourself. I will prohibit you from conducting your own defence.”

Solicitor advocate Paul Mullen was appointed by the court.

A further hearing will take place next month. A trial has already been set for August this year.

Claims that crypto used in murder plot

Ready is accused of setting up and using cryptocurrency accounts as part of the crime.

It is said he did correspond with another or others about the murder of fiscal Mr Harty using a “dark” website called Online Killers Market.

The charge states instructions were made to have the lawyer shot in exchange for the digital cash Bitcoin.

A location where Mr Harty could be tracked to was also provided.

A total of 0.2913 Bitcoin – valued at £5,071 – was then allegedly transferred to those Ready was said to be involved with “as payment” for the killing of the Mr Harty.