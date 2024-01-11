Man accused of taking Stonehaven women hostage ‘likely’ to be acquitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man accused of taking Stonehaven women hostage ‘likely’ to be acquitted

Martynas Kulvinskas, 32, is accused of holding one woman, aged 64, and another woman, aged 72, at knife point in Stonehaven.

By David McPhee
The incident occurred on Hunter Place, Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
The incident occurred on Hunter Place, Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

A man accused of abducting two women in Stonehaven and threatening to kill them is likely to be acquitted as he suffers from a mental disorder.

Martynas Kulvinskas appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where it was revealed doctors had deemed the 32-year-old fit to stand trial but “not criminally responsible” at the time of the alleged offences

Based on this assessment, fiscal depute Lucy Smith invited Sheriff Christine McCrossan to acquit Kulvinskas of the three charges he faces.

However, the sheriff imposed an interim order and requested further reports into Kulvinskas’ background.

The alleged incident involving Martynas Kulvinskas occurred on Hunter Place, Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

‘Very, very serious’

Sheriff McCrossan told Kulvinskas the recommendation of the doctors who assessed him was that he “did not have criminal responsibility” what what he did.

“What happened was very, very serious indeed,” she said, adding: “The decision has been made that you will be held in hospital in order to figure out how this incident happened and what could be done to prevent it happening again.”

Armed police raced to the scene on Hunter Place, Stonehaven, around 12.40pm on November 21 2022, following reports of a disturbance.

The area and surrounding streets, including Mearns Drive, were sealed off and local people were requested to stay indoors.

At the time, a police insider with knowledge of the incident, described it as a “hostage situation”.

Following the incident, Police Scotland confirmed trained officers had discharged a firearm and a taser.

Police closed off Hunter Place, Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Accused alleged to have made threats to kill

According to the charges, one 64-year-old woman was allegedly dragged into her vehicle and detained by Kulvinskas, who held a knife to her throat.

A second woman, 74, was also allegedly held at knife-point by the Lithuanian national after he had shoved her to the ground and the pair had struggled before he detained her by holding a blade at her throat.

It is claimed Kulvinskas told both women he was going to “kill” them.

Kulvinskas, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, also faced a further charge of being in possession of a knife.

Based on Sheriff McCrossan’s decision to impose an interm order, Kulvinskas on April 1 2024, where a final decision  will be made about whether to acquit him.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Maclennan has been jailed for leading police on a 26-mile high speed chase Picture shows; Duncan Maclennan. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Teen called police mid-way through 26-mile chase to claim his brakes were not working
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tristan Simpson is on trial accused of murdering Robert Parks, also known as Bob Parks Picture shows; Robert Parks, also known as Bob Parks, and Tristan Simpson. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man cleared of murdering Oldmeldrum grandad by shoving him down stairs
Scott Mercer who hurled Racist abuse at strangers after being kicked out an Aberdeen party
Racist hurled pot of paint at stepdad's car after house party bust-up
The main entrance to Kinloss Barracks. Picture by Gordon Lennox 26/08/2016
Moray serviceman's domestic abuse trial deserted by prosecutor
Christopher Morrison is accused of death by careless driving and is on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Tragic cyclist was pulled under car after collision with van on A90
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sandra Harper has been convicted of historic child abuse Picture shows; Former foster carer Sandra Harper. Peterhead/outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Cruel child-abusing foster carer dies after fall at home
The High Court in Glasgow
Man accused of plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor told he can't represent himself
Tristan Simpson outside Aberdeen High Court. Image DC Thomson.
Grandad heard saying 'get your hands off me', stepdaughter of murder accused tells trial
Graham Lauder, who was found carrying an axe in his backpack in Aberdeen
'Extremely troubling': Man found with axe in his bag is jailed
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Morning Field Place Picture shows; Locator of Morning Field Place. Morning Field Place. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Inverness nightmare neighbour tormented residents with sectarian songs