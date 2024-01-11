Inverness could be set for Euro 2024 fan zone this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness could be set for Euro 2024 fan zone this summer

Thousands of fans will be preparing to cheer on Scotland as they head to Germany in June.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Scotland fans in Thurso ahead of the Euro 2020 match between Scotland and England in June 2021. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Inverness could be set to host a Euro 2024 fan zone this summer.

Falcon Square has been touted as a potential site for thousands of Tartan Army supporters to cheer on Scotland when they head to Germany this June.

The proposal is being led by Eastgate Shopping Centre manager Chris Kershaw and Inverness BID director Don Lawson.

Chris Kershaw confirmed preliminary talks have begun. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Falcon Square is part of the Eastgate and in the heart of the city centre.

Mr Kershaw told the P&J that although “preliminary talks have begun, the project is still very much in the early stages, with nothing agreed or authorised at present.”

He said: “In terms of the numbers, we do not know at present what this would look like.

“Although Falcon Square is a large space, we must also take into account the safety of its users and the comfort of the time they spend there.

“The main characteristics would depend on what authorisation could be given for the event and that is what the early discussions would cover.”

Euro 2024 fan zone would ‘bring great spirit’ to Inverness

Mr Kershaw believes Inverness businesses could benefit from a fan base in the Highland capital.

He added: “This will hopefully be massively beneficial for local business as well as bringing a great spirit to the city centre also in support of Scotland.”

The Highland Council has confirmed that it has initiated “early discussions” on the project.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council has been invited to early discussions on the possibility for an Inverness Euro 2024 fan zone.

“The Council is open to listening to proposals but notes that there is no local authority funding allocated at this time.”

Meanwhile, Inverness City Centre BID director Don Lawson said: “We cannot make any further comments at this stage.”

Scotland will kick off their Euro 2024 run when they play Germany in Munich on June 14.

Euro 2020 – held in June 2021 due to the Covid pandemic – was the first time the national team had qualified for the tournament since 1996 and sparked football fever across the country.

