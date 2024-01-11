Inverness could be set for Euro 2024 fan zone this summer

Inverness could be set to host a Euro 2024 fan zone this summer.

Falcon Square has been touted as a potential site for thousands of Tartan Army supporters to cheer on Scotland when they head to Germany this June.

The proposal is being led by Eastgate Shopping Centre manager Chris Kershaw and Inverness BID director Don Lawson.

Falcon Square is part of the Eastgate and in the heart of the city centre.

Mr Kershaw told the P&J that although “preliminary talks have begun, the project is still very much in the early stages, with nothing agreed or authorised at present.”

He said: “In terms of the numbers, we do not know at present what this would look like.

“Although Falcon Square is a large space, we must also take into account the safety of its users and the comfort of the time they spend there.

“The main characteristics would depend on what authorisation could be given for the event and that is what the early discussions would cover.”

Euro 2024 fan zone would ‘bring great spirit’ to Inverness

Mr Kershaw believes Inverness businesses could benefit from a fan base in the Highland capital.

He added: “This will hopefully be massively beneficial for local business as well as bringing a great spirit to the city centre also in support of Scotland.”

The Highland Council has confirmed that it has initiated “early discussions” on the project.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The Highland Council has been invited to early discussions on the possibility for an Inverness Euro 2024 fan zone.

“The Council is open to listening to proposals but notes that there is no local authority funding allocated at this time.”

Meanwhile, Inverness City Centre BID director Don Lawson said: “We cannot make any further comments at this stage.”

Scotland will kick off their Euro 2024 run when they play Germany in Munich on June 14.

Euro 2020 – held in June 2021 due to the Covid pandemic – was the first time the national team had qualified for the tournament since 1996 and sparked football fever across the country.