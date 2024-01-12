Married man jailed for raping teenager near popular Oban music venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Married man jailed for raping teenager near popular Oban music venue

Anouar Ben Said, 36, forced his victim to the ground, pulled down her clothing and sexually assaulted her during the ordeal near the Corran Halls.

By Dave Finlay
A married barman who attacked and raped a teenager close to a popular Oban music and wedding venue was jailed for five years today.

Anouar Ben Said, 36, forced the victim to the ground, pulled down her clothing and molested her during the ordeal at an area of ground near the Corran Halls car park.

Off-duty hotel worker Ben Said struck after the 19-year-old left a bar where she had met colleagues for drinks on August 31 in 2021.

After the sex attack, the distraught teenager was found in a state of distress.

Ben Said was convicted of the offence last month after a trial during which he had denied committing rape.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You were found guilty after trial of a single charge of raping the complainer in a public area of ground behind the Corran Halls in Oban.”

Rapist still insists he’s innocent

Lord Weir said: “The jury, by its verdict, did not accept your explanation that what occurred was of consent.”

The judge told North African Ben Said that it was “a very serious offence”.

He added: “A sentence of imprisonment is the necessary consequence of that verdict.”

Lord Weir noted that the sex offender continued to maintain his innocence.

Defence counsel Andrew Crosbie told the court: “There are protective factors in so far as he is in a relationship.”

“His wife and children live in England and she has asked to be notified of the outcome straight away.”

Ben Said, who was latterly living in Blackpool, was told he would be on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

 

