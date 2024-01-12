Man in dock after £150,000 city centre drugs bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in dock after £150,000 city centre drugs bust

Minh Nguyen is charged with producing cannabis and tampering with an electricity meter.

By Danny McKay
Belmont Street, Aberdeen from Union Street, with people walking.
The drug seizure was made in Belmont Street, Aberdeen.

A man has appeared in court in connection with a £150,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen city centre.

Police recovered a large quantity of cannabis plants following a raid on a property on Belmont Street on Thursday morning.

Now, Minh Nguyen has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

The 26-year-old is accused of producing cannabis.

He also faces a charge of tampering with an electricity meter.

‘Crackdown on illicit drugs in our communities’

Nguyen, of Aberdeen, made no plea in response to the charges and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for his next appearance.

Following the drug recovery, Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the safer city unit, said: “A significant amount of cannabis has been seized and removed from circulation.

“It highlights our dedication to the crackdown on illicit drugs in our communities and we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Members of the public have a vital role to play in assisting us and I would urge anyone who has any information relating to drugs in their communities to contact 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

