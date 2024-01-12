Man in dock after £150,000 city centre drugs bust

A man has appeared in court in connection with a £150,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen city centre.

Police recovered a large quantity of cannabis plants following a raid on a property on Belmont Street on Thursday morning.

Now, Minh Nguyen has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

The 26-year-old is accused of producing cannabis.

He also faces a charge of tampering with an electricity meter.

‘Crackdown on illicit drugs in our communities’

Nguyen, of Aberdeen, made no plea in response to the charges and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been set for his next appearance.

Following the drug recovery, Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the safer city unit, said: “A significant amount of cannabis has been seized and removed from circulation.

“It highlights our dedication to the crackdown on illicit drugs in our communities and we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Members of the public have a vital role to play in assisting us and I would urge anyone who has any information relating to drugs in their communities to contact 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.