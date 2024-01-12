Russian man missing after his yacht sank off Lochinver coast was pleaded with to abort voyage

Friends of a missing Russian sailor whose yacht capsized off the coast of Lochinver pleaded with him not to leave as forecasters warned of gale-force winds.

Roman Titov left Ullapool on December 13 with hopes of sailing to Istanbul within 40 days to be reunited with wife and children.

However, it is feared his journey has ended in tragedy after debris believed to be from his boat washed up at Strathan Bay last weekend.

Extensive searches and enquiries have been ongoing to trace Mr Titov, with police divers combing the wreckage of his sunken yacht.

Daniel Johnson, co-owner of Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders in Ullapool, told The P&J today that he came to know Mr Titov “very well” after offering to store his boat – and that he was extremely concerned as he waved the sailor off last month.

He said they tried everything to get him to call off his voyage to avoid the dangerous weather, but that Mr Titov was “hell-bent” on leaving that day.

‘We all suggested he didn’t go’

“I waved him off on December 13 right before he left. He left in the most horrendous weather – the forecast was for gales for a solid three days,” Mr Johnson explained.

“We all suggested he didn’t go. He didn’t have to go because he had a visa and had a long time in the UK if he wanted.

“He planned to sail from here to Istanbul which is ambitious at the best of times, but he was hell-bent on it.

“Whatever happened must have happened in the first few days out in the Minch.

“We were concerned. Had he succeeded we weren’t expecting to hear from him for a minimum of 40 days.

“He was going to send a message from Istanbul, so we were just waiting.”

Russian voyager set his sights on Golden Globes race

Mr Titov’s connection with the north of Scotland dates back two years ago when he dramatically arrived in Ullapool in January 2022.

He had originally set off from Norway with hopes of clocking up enough miles to join the Golden Globe – a solo race around the world without stops or any outside assistance.

However, as he approached Rockall on the west coast, he was forced overboard amidst a treacherous storm.

After spending around 15 days adrift, the sailor made it to Ullapool where he was greeted by local boatbuilder Daniel.

Mr Johnson said the sailor was in a bad way and couldn’t speak a word of English.

He added: “He was quite beaten up. He had been washed overboard but managed to climb back on board again.

“He said it took him two days to bail his boat out of the water just off Rockall before getting a small rig together which got him into Ullapool.

“He couldn’t speak a word of English and he didn’t know what he was going to find. He didn’t know anything about the UK – he thought he might get quite a hostile reception, but everyone welcomed him.

“We took his boat ashore and stored it for two years for free. We wanted to help him.

“He was really pleased with that.”

Community rallied around to help Russian sailor

Thanks to help from a local lad who could speak Russian and Google translate, Mr Titov was able to share details of his extraordinary voyage.

He had just days remaining before he had to leave the country and, knowing he had little money, the boatyard offered to store his yacht while he returned to Moscow.

After more than 12 months of radio silence, Mr Johnson said the sailor got back in touch last year as he began planning his return to Scotland to rebuild his boat.

In late October, Mr Titov returned to Ullapool and lived onboard his yacht while he repaired it and prepared to return to the water.

Sailors from across the community came together to offer support and supplies, while boatyard owners Daniel and Tim gifted him a brand-new mast constructed from materials from their yard.

Mr Johnson said his friend was a “really nice guy” that everyone loved.

He said: “Quite a lot of the sailing community around Ullapool gave him old bits of equipment to get him going.

“He was a really nice guy, everyone liked him.

“People would bring him down a spare rope or a bit of rigging as he prepared the boat for another voyage. We made him a new mast out of some bit and bobs lying about so we gave him that.

“He cobbled his boat together. It looked pretty good when it left.”

Police enquiries still ongoing to trace missing Russian sailor

A major search operation was launched at the weekend to locate Mr Titov after debris was found washed up along the coastline on Saturday morning, and a was mast spotted by the coastguard 25 yards offshore.

On Wednesday, staff at Lochinver Harbour began clearing away debris from the shoreline and police say inquiries into the incident and efforts to find Mr Titov remain ongoing.

Mr Johnson added: “The fact that he survived the first time round and then he’s gone out and disappeared on the second attempt, nearly exactly at the same time of year, in equally as bad weather is extraordinary.”