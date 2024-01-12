Russian man missing after his yacht sank off Lochinver coast was pleaded with to abort voyage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Russian man missing after his yacht sank off Lochinver coast was pleaded with to abort voyage

Roman Titov was "hell-bent" on leaving Ullapool to sail to Istanbul despite warnings of gale-force winds.

By Michelle Henderson
Roman Titov and Daniel Johnson, co-owner of Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders,
Missing Russian sailor Roman Titov and Daniel Johnson, co-owner of Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders, first met following the sailors dramatic arrival in Ullapool in 2022. Image: Facebook/ Sandy McCook.

Friends of a missing Russian sailor whose yacht capsized off the coast of Lochinver pleaded with him not to leave as forecasters warned of gale-force winds.

Roman Titov left Ullapool on December 13 with hopes of sailing to Istanbul within 40 days to be reunited with wife and children.

However, it is feared his journey has ended in tragedy after debris believed to be from his boat washed up at Strathan Bay last weekend.

Extensive searches and enquiries have been ongoing to trace Mr Titov, with police divers combing the wreckage of his sunken yacht.

Daniel Johnson, co-owner of Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders in Ullapool, told The P&J today that he came to know Mr Titov “very well” after offering to store his boat – and that he was extremely concerned as he waved the sailor off last month.

He said they tried everything to get him to call off his voyage to avoid the dangerous weather, but that Mr Titov was “hell-bent” on leaving that day.

‘We all suggested he didn’t go’

“I waved him off on December 13 right before he left. He left in the most horrendous weather – the forecast was for gales for a solid three days,” Mr Johnson explained.

“We all suggested he didn’t go. He didn’t have to go because he had a visa and had a long time in the UK if he wanted.

Roman Titov.
Roman Titov has been reported missing after a yacht sunk and debris was washed ashore on the coast of Lochinver. Image: Facebook.

“He planned to sail from here to Istanbul which is ambitious at the best of times, but he was hell-bent on it.

“Whatever happened must have happened in the first few days out in the Minch.

“We were concerned. Had he succeeded we weren’t expecting to hear from him for a minimum of 40 days.

“He was going to send a message from Istanbul, so we were just waiting.”

Russian voyager set his sights on Golden Globes race

Mr Titov’s connection with the north of Scotland dates back two years ago when he dramatically arrived in Ullapool in January 2022.

He had originally set off from Norway with hopes of clocking up enough miles to join the Golden Globe – a solo race around the world without stops or any outside assistance.

Daniel Johnson, co-owner of the Ullapool Boatyard.
Daniel from Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders in Ullapool was the last person to see Roman as he waved him off from their Ullapool boatyard last month. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

However, as he approached Rockall on the west coast, he was forced overboard amidst a treacherous storm.

After spending around 15 days adrift, the sailor made it to Ullapool where he was greeted by local boatbuilder Daniel.

Mr Johnson said the sailor was in a bad way and couldn’t speak a word of English.

He added: “He was quite beaten up. He had been washed overboard but managed to climb back on board again.

“He said it took him two days to bail his boat out of the water just off Rockall before getting a small rig together which got him into Ullapool.

Ullapool front.
Roman Titov, the Russian sailor feared missing from the yacht that sank near Lochinver, was embarking on a voyage from Ullapool to Istanbul. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“He couldn’t speak a word of English and he didn’t know what he was going to find. He didn’t know anything about the UK – he thought he might get quite a hostile reception, but everyone welcomed him.

“We took his boat ashore and stored it for two years for free. We wanted to help him.

“He was really pleased with that.”

Community rallied around to help Russian sailor

Thanks to help from a local lad who could speak Russian and Google translate, Mr Titov was able to share details of his extraordinary voyage.

He had just days remaining before he had to leave the country and, knowing he had little money, the boatyard offered to store his yacht while he returned to Moscow.

After more than 12 months of radio silence, Mr Johnson said the sailor got back in touch last year as he began planning his return to Scotland to rebuild his boat.

The Russian sailor set sail from the Ullapool-based boatyard on December 13 last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In late October, Mr Titov returned to Ullapool and lived onboard his yacht while he repaired it and prepared to return to the water.

Sailors from across the community came together to offer support and supplies, while boatyard owners Daniel and Tim gifted him a brand-new mast constructed from materials from their yard.

Mr Johnson said his friend was a “really nice guy” that everyone loved.

He said: “Quite a lot of the sailing community around Ullapool gave him old bits of equipment to get him going.

“He was a really nice guy, everyone liked him.

“People would bring him down a spare rope or a bit of rigging as he prepared the boat for another voyage. We made him a new mast out of some bit and bobs lying about so we gave him that.

“He cobbled his boat together. It looked pretty good when it left.”

Police enquiries still ongoing to trace missing Russian sailor

A major search operation was launched at the weekend to locate Mr Titov after debris was found washed up along the coastline on Saturday morning, and a was mast spotted by the coastguard 25 yards offshore.

A man dressed in blue waterproof overalls and a high vis jacket surveys the debris.
Staff from Lochinver Harbour were seen carrying parts of the debris as they arrived back to shore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

On Wednesday, staff at Lochinver Harbour began clearing away debris from the shoreline and police say inquiries into the incident and efforts to find Mr Titov remain ongoing.

Mr Johnson added: “The fact that he survived the first time round and then he’s gone out and disappeared on the second attempt, nearly exactly at the same time of year, in equally as bad weather is extraordinary.”

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Corran Halls car park in Oban Picture shows; Corran Halls car park in Oban. Corran Halls car park. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Married man jailed for raping teenager near popular Oban music venue
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Marc Forsyth was found guilty of couriering nearly ?200K worth of drugs to Inverness Picture shows; Marc Forsyth - Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by Design Team Date; 11/01/2024
Man who brought nearly £200,000 worth of drugs to Inverness behind bars
Snow is forecast for Aberdeen, Moray, highlands and Argyll.
Snow warning for Aberdeen, Inverness and Highlands as temperatures set to plunge to -3C
Councillors Maxine Smith and Andrew Jarvie are facing Standards Commission hearings. Image: DC Thomson
Two Highland councillors face standards watchdog hearings after complaints about conduct
Roman Titov.
Man missing from sunken Lochinver yacht revealed to be Russian sailor
The Beach Cafe in Dunbeg is near Dunstaffnage Castle.
Future of 'ridiculously cheap' Argyll café uncertain due to rising costs and recruitment struggles
The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
Stunning 11-bedroom West Coast hotel frequented by Princess Anne and the Clintons hits the…
Martin Douglas reached for his wife's sleeping back to keep his temperature up on the train.
Teacher wears sleeping bag in bid to keep warm on 'Polar Express' Oban train
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden
Alastair Redman who was the sub-postmaster in Portnahaven Post Office on Islay
Islay sub-postmaster hit by Horizon scandal 'put hand in own pocket' to cover shortfalls

Conversation