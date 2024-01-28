Peterhead man given community service as ‘fresh start’ ends in domestic abuse

A Peterhead man has admitted abusing his partner after a “fresh start” in Elgin turned sour.

Peter James, 33, and his partner had moved to Elgin last year with the hope of rekindling their turbulent romance.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that James’ partner described the first seven months of their relationship as being like “something from a movie”.

She continued: “There were no issues, he was caring, and they would talk things through if they had a problem.”

However, in March 2023, James’ partner said he “changed overnight like a flip of a switch”.

Mrs Ralph said: “She says he became selfish and she thought he was a narcissist.

“The relationship ended in April 2023 and she made plans to leave and make a fresh start, relocating to Elgin.”

A fresh start turns nasty

During this time, the court heard, James was asked to collect his belongings and when he came to get them, he said he wanted to go with her – and she agreed.

The couple moved to Cameron Park Brae in Elgin and on July 30 2023, James “awoke instantly in a bad mood”.

Mrs Ralph said: “He was huffing and puffing saying they had lots to do that day.”

This sudden change of demeanour resulted in James’ partner barricading herself in the bedroom to prevent him from getting in, the court was told.

“She exited through the window and went back into the flat via the front door”, Mrs Ralph told the court.

“And then wedging the sofa up against the living room door to prevent James from getting entry.

“James went to the property’s caretaker for help to get access, and on returning was told that because his name was on the lease, she had to let him inside.

“She did so, and he said he would leave and just get his things. But the aggression continued and she called 999.”

‘He is putting himself back on the straight and narrow’

James, now of King Street, Peterhead, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, whilst shouting abusive remarks at his partner.

Unable to make the journey from Peterhead to Elgin Sheriff Court due to the bad weather, the court was told by James’ defence agent Robert Cruikshank the couple were still “very much together”, adding: “He is putting himself back on the straight and narrow.”

Sheriff David Sutherland put James under supervision for one year and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

