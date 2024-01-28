Peterhead man given community service as ‘fresh start’ ends in domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man given community service as ‘fresh start’ ends in domestic abuse

Peter James’ partner described the first seven months of their relationship as being like “something from a movie” - but he “changed overnight like a flip of a switch”.

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin Sheriff Court.
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A Peterhead man has admitted abusing his partner after a “fresh start” in Elgin turned sour.

Peter James, 33, and his partner had moved to Elgin last year with the hope of rekindling their turbulent romance.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that James’ partner described the first seven months of their relationship as being like “something from a movie”.

She continued: “There were no issues, he was caring, and they would talk things through if they had a problem.”

However, in March 2023, James’ partner said he “changed overnight like a flip of a switch”.

Mrs Ralph said: “She says he became selfish and she thought he was a narcissist.

“The relationship ended in April 2023 and she made plans to leave and make a fresh start, relocating to Elgin.”

A fresh start turns nasty

During this time, the court heard, James was asked to collect his belongings and when he came to get them, he said he wanted to go with her – and she agreed.

The couple moved to Cameron Park Brae in Elgin and on July 30 2023, James “awoke instantly in a bad mood”.

Mrs Ralph said: “He was huffing and puffing saying they had lots to do that day.”

This sudden change of demeanour resulted in James’ partner barricading herself in the bedroom to prevent him from getting in, the court was told.

“She exited through the window and went back into the flat via the front door”, Mrs Ralph told the court.

“And then wedging the sofa up against the living room door to prevent James from getting entry.

“James went to the property’s caretaker for help to get access, and on returning was told that because his name was on the lease, she had to let him inside.

“She did so, and he said he would leave and just get his things. But the aggression continued and she called 999.”

‘He is putting himself back on the straight and narrow’

James, now of King Street, Peterhead, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, whilst shouting abusive remarks at his partner.

Unable to make the journey from Peterhead to Elgin Sheriff Court due to the bad weather, the court was told by James’ defence agent Robert Cruikshank the couple were still “very much together”, adding: “He is putting himself back on the straight and narrow.”

Sheriff David Sutherland put James under supervision for one year and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness murderer's 'pointless' punishment after being caught with sim card in prison
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Violent Inverness domestic abuser who choked partner spared jail
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Elgin man tagged after brandishing knife and stopping ambulance on busy road
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Careless driver caused serious A86 crash as he checked on choking toddler
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man caught with £1m of cocaine 'was just holding on to it for…
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Woman tries to call 500 defence witnesses in trial, including sheriffs and chief constable
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Double rapist behind bars after attacking woman near Inverurie
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Oil worker fined over vile homophobic abuse towards police officers
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Tillydrone murder accused's second court appearance
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Drunk sexually assaulted child making TikTok in Aberdeen shopping centre