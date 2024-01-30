Jail for serial domestic abuser described as ‘dormant volcano’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for serial domestic abuser described as ‘dormant volcano’

Daniel Sharratt-Dye targeted five women between 2008 and 2021, assaulting four of them and leaving one convinced he would "kill her".

By Jenni Gee
Daniel Sharratt-Dye, pictured in 2013, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Daniel Sharratt-Dye, pictured in 2013, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A serial domestic abuser who assaulted four of his former partners and left a fifth “convinced that he would come back and kill her” has been jailed for 34 months.

Daniel Sharratt-Dye was described as a “master manipulator” and a “dormant volcano” whose anger would “erupt”.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard how he choked women, threw items at them and headbutted one.

He also called his exes names and told one of them: “You don’t know what will happen to you if you try and leave.”

Sharratt-Dye, 33, had previously admitted five charges of assault against former partners as well as engaging in courses of behaviour that were abusive of one woman and caused fear and alarm to another.

On that occasion, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court the offences related to five women Sharratt-Dye had been in relationships with between 2008 and 2021.

Domestic abuser choked women

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank heard how three of his victims were choked by Sharratt-Dye, who placed his hands on their necks and applied pressure during altercations.

He also threw objects – including plates of food, a glass tumbler and an iPad – at some of his victims, leaving one with soft tissue damage that caused her to visit the hospital, claiming she had fallen down stairs.

In 2015 Sharratt-Dye and one of the women visited the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre for a performance.

When a text message arrived as they waited for the show to start, he stared at the woman before ripping a necklace he had previously given to her from around her neck, causing her to run from the arena.

On a trip to Edinburgh with another woman in 2014 or 2015, Sharratt-Dye “became aggressive” in a hotel room.

He seized his victim by the body and pushed her onto the bed, pinning her arms above her head and her legs with his knee before butting her to the head.

“The accused, then let her up and was apologetic,” Mr Weir told the court.

He called one woman names including “skinny s***” and “skinny freak” and “repeatedly threatened her with violence” telling her: “You don’t know what will happen to you if you try and leave.”

‘Just so scared of him’

“She was absolutely convinced that he would come back and kill her,” Mr Weir said, adding that she was: “Just so scared of him.”

One of the women was sponsored by Sharratt-Dye to move to the Highlands from overseas so that they could make a home together.

She instead found herself begrudged money for essentials while her partner was away working and called a “loser” and a “f***ing rat”.

On one occasion, Sharratt-Dye threw her out of their shared home and refused to let her back in.

On another, he attacked her after she received a phone call from a male friend that was believed to have been dialled in error and  “repeatedly punched her to the head, face and body”.

The attack knocked her to the floor and was so severe that she dialled 999, but did not speak to an operator, who made repeated attempts to return the call.

The court heard that Sharatt-Dye, now of New Row, Bradford, had already been convicted of a separate domestic assault on one of the women at Dingwall Sheriff Court in 2010.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Sharratt-Dye, said: “It is clear from the report that he has shown to be genuinely regretful and remorseful for his offending.

“He has in no way to sort to minimise his actions.

“He demonstrated empathy when discussing matters

“He acknowledges that his actions will have caused the individuals concerned significant distress, not only at the time, but would have a lasting effect.”

He added that his client had sought counselling to deal with the underlying issues since the last offence and had not been in trouble since.

Sheriff notes impact of abuse

Handing down a sentence of 34 months Sheriff Cruickshank told Sharratt-Dye to remain seated as he recapped the charges in detail.

The sheriff said he had read victim impact statements from four of the five women concerned and told Sharratt-Dye: “The physical injuries pale into insignificance compared to the psychological impact”.

Sheriff Cruickshank noted that one of the women described Sharratt-Dye as a “master manipulator” and told him: “I’ve no doubt that the public face of Daniel Sharatt-Dye is very different from the private face.”

He said: “You were like a dormant volcano and they were never sure when they would do something that would lead to your anger erupting”

He jailed Sharratt-Dye for a total of 34 months and imposed a non-harassment order preventing him from approaching or contacting one of the women for seven years.

More from Crime & Courts

Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Two women in court on assault charges after man seriously hurt in Tillydrone disturbance
Daniel Sharratt-Dye, pictured in 2013, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum's showdown with top sheriff over distressing delays to son's death probe
Daniel Sharratt-Dye, pictured in 2013, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen stripper convicted of hen party sex assaults
Martyn Shaw and a photo of Perth Races
Man shattered woman's teeth with headbutt after pub outing to Perth Races
Daniel Sharratt-Dye, pictured in 2013, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Banchory joiner filmed himself performing sex act on sleeping woman's feet
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
17-year-old driver took police on 100mph chase through Aberdeenshire countryside
Daniel Sharratt-Dye, pictured in 2013, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Snapchat video snares man who hurled table from hotel window
Agnes Chukwudi and Alliohe Booalew on Union Street
Aberdeen crack dealers dressed as carers to go undetected in community
Daniel Sharratt-Dye, pictured in 2013, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion
Inverness murderer's 'pointless' punishment after being caught with sim card in prison