Aberdeen bus driver accused of assaulting passenger and driving over him

An Aberdeen bus driver has been charged with shoving a passenger off a bus and driving over him.

Allan Thomson, 59, is accused of placing the man’s life in danger by repeatedly punching, kicking and pushing him off a First Bus service in Dyce.

It is claimed in the charge the passenger was assaulted and dragged across the floor during the alleged altercation between the two men on October 23 2018.

It is further alleged that as the man lay on the ground, Thomson then drove the bus over the man which left him disfigured, badly injured and in danger of losing his life.

Thomson, Kirkwall Avenue, Aberdeen, denies all the charges against him.

He will go on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month over the alleged incident.

Alleged victim was pushed off bus

The charges against Thomson accuse him of endangering the life of the male bus passenger by repeatedly pushing him to the body, causing him to fall out of a bus.

The bus, understood to be the First Bus service, was travelling on Asda Dyce Delivery Road, Riverview Drive, Dyce.

It is further alleged that Thomson forced the man to the floor of the bus and dragged him along the floor by his body and clothing.

It also claims he then punched the passenger to the head and body until he fell to the ground.

Driver accused of failing in ‘observations’

A second charge – of which there are two alternatives – accused Thomson of either driving dangerously or acting culpably recklessly when he allegedly drove over the man – who it’s claimed was lying on the ground at the time.

The charge states Thomson “failed in proper observations” when he drove over the passenger.

The incident caused the man severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and was to the danger of his life, it is claimed.

Sheriff Ian Wallace set a trial date for Thomson for March 11 this year.

