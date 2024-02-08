Aberdeen bus driver accused of assaulting passenger and driving over him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bus driver accused of assaulting passenger and driving over him

Allan Thomson, 59, is accused of placing the man’s life in danger by repeatedly punching, kicking and pushing him off the First Bus service before driving over him in Dyce.

By David McPhee
Allan Thomson allegedly assaulted a passenger on board a First Bus in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Flickr.
Allan Thomson allegedly assaulted a passenger on board a First Bus in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Flickr.

An Aberdeen bus driver has been charged with shoving a passenger off a bus and driving over him.

Allan Thomson, 59, is accused of placing the man’s life in danger by repeatedly punching, kicking and pushing him off a First Bus service in Dyce.

It is claimed in the charge the passenger was assaulted and dragged across the floor during the alleged altercation between the two men on October 23 2018.

It is further alleged that as the man lay on the ground, Thomson then drove the bus over the man which left him disfigured, badly injured and in danger of losing his life.

Thomson, Kirkwall Avenue, Aberdeen, denies all the charges against him.

He will go on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month over the alleged incident.

Alleged victim was pushed off bus

The charges against Thomson accuse him of endangering the life of the male bus passenger by repeatedly pushing him to the body, causing him to fall out of a bus.

The bus, understood to be the First Bus service, was travelling on Asda Dyce Delivery Road, Riverview Drive, Dyce.

It is further alleged that Thomson forced the man to the floor of the bus and dragged him along the floor by his body and clothing.

It also claims he then punched the passenger to the head and body until he fell to the ground.

Driver accused of failing in ‘observations’

A second charge – of which there are two alternatives – accused Thomson of either driving dangerously or acting culpably recklessly when he allegedly drove over the man – who it’s claimed was lying on the ground at the time.

The charge states Thomson “failed in proper observations” when he drove over the passenger.

The incident caused the man severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and was to the danger of his life, it is claimed.

Sheriff Ian Wallace set a trial date for Thomson for March 11 this year.

