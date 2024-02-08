Cullen man’s tapestry leaves ‘TV royalty’ Sir David Jason and Jay Blades ‘in awe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cullen man’s tapestry leaves ‘TV royalty’ Sir David Jason and Jay Blades ‘in awe’

He hasn't watched television for years due to being busy working on the piece... but Derek Merson ended up on the hit BBC show.

By Chris Cromar
Sir David Jason and Derek Merson standing together.
Derek Merson welcomed Sir David Jason (pictured) and Jay Blades to Cullen. Image: BBC.

A Cullen man who starred on the BBC programme David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed said meeting Sir David Jason was “just like meeting your pal”.

Derek Merson, 50, appeared on the BBC Two show – hosted by Jay Blades and Sir David – last week to show off his “Cullen Tapestry”, which he started during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, and is estimated to be around 250ft long.

After having Covid symptoms, and with his now 13-year-old son Oliver being at his mum’s house house in Keith, Mr Merson said: “I thought, ‘what am I going to do with myself, how am I going to pass the time?’ I’ve always fancied having a go at stitching like tapestry.”

The "Cullen Tapestry" laid out.
The Cullen Tapestry is thought to measure around 250ft long. Image: BBC.

He started to decorate his son’s bedroom with Super Mario characters and was “encouraged to add more”.

“Because the lockdown was continuing, I thought I’ll just keep going with this, but I’ll turn it into a pictorial kind of storyboard with what’s happening with the world,” he said.

With toilet roll becoming a finite resource during the early days of the pandemic due to panic buying, the Banff Academy MCR Pathways mentor stitched “good guys” tapestry of Mario on one side, with “bad guys” hoarding the toilet rolls on the other.

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades speaking to Oliver and Derek Merson.
Derek’s son Oliver spoke to the two celebrities. Image: BBC.

Telling The P&J what he wanted to achieve with the tapestry, Mr Merson said: “I wanted to give a big shout out and a big thank you to the the NHS and to the people of Cullen for rallying round in such weird and unusual circumstances.”

Celebrating Cullen community

He added: “I also wanted to celebrate the good things that the community are doing for each other, but also people, groups and businesses that I’ve been inspired by during the time that I’ve been stitching this thing.”

The dad, who has not had a TV licence “for years” due to being to preoccupied with the tapestry – which includes famous local landmarks, including the village’s viaduct – saw an advert posted on the Cullen Past and Present Facebook page.

Cullen viaduct on the Cullen Tapestry.
The famous Cullen viaduct is on the tapestry. Image: BBC.

Asking people who do crafts to get in touch about being on a TV programme, Mr Merson said: “I thought, ‘why not, it would be good to demonstrate what I do’.

“I remember seeing the name Touring Toolshed, but it meant nothing to me this programme.”

Filmed in June 2023, the show sees The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades and Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jensen meet master crafters and passionate hobbyists across the UK as they showcase their traditional talents.

The Cullen Tapestry.
The Cullen Tapestry was started by Mr Merson during the first lockdown in 2020. Image: BBC.

After speaking to the show’s production team, the Cullen native said he “was surprised” there was so much interest in what he was doing, with some of the wool he uses being donated by members of the local community.

Discussing being on the show, Mr Merson told The P&J: “They had all this production crew around, which was daunting in itself, and then you think, ‘I’m going through to meet David Jason, no way’.

“It was just like meeting your pal or your next door neighbour, and he was like ‘oh, how you doing?'”

Jay Blades and Sir David Jason ‘in awe’ at tapestry

Both of the celebrities were “in awe” of the tapestry that Mr Merson and his son showcased to them at the Seafield Arms Hotel, and he explains: “Both of them were so curious, asking so many questions and ‘what does this mean and how did you do this?'”

Blades and Sir David were added into the tapestry and summing up his stint on the small screen, Mr Merson concluded: “I was surprised to see TV royalty admiring my handiwork. The two of them were so enthusiastic about it.

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades on the Cullen Tapestry.
Sir David Jason and Jay Blades now feature on the tapestry. Image: BBC.

“I’m just overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and the positivity that I’m getting from this.”

Along with the tapestry, last week’s episode of the show saw the two celebrities have a pottery class in the Moray village and visit a miniature railway in Fraserburgh.

VIDEO: Charity worker completing lockdown-themed tapestry in tribute to the ‘incredible’ community efforts of Cullen

