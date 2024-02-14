Man admits injuring boy, 4, by crashing through Inverurie nursery window

A man has admitted seriously injuring a four-year-old boy after crashing his car through the window of a nursery in Inverurie.

One youngster was hurt and two others, also aged four, were hit by furniture when Alexander Cruden drove into the Stepping Stones Nursery on Blackhall Industrial Estate.

Children were offered counselling after the incident, which happened around 9am on November 15 last year, and the facility had to temporarily close.

Now, Cruden, 63, has pled guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving over the episode.

Cruden was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but entered his guilty plea via letter.

He admitted failing to maintain proper control of his vehicle, causing it to travel forward through the nursery window and collide with a four-year-old boy.

The crash also caused two other children to be struck by furniture.

‘A little bit shaken up’

Sheriff Robert Frazer deferred sentence until later this month for reports and disqualified Cruden, of Stonefield Gardens, Inverurie, from driving in the interim.

In the wake of the frightening incident, Stepping Stones Nursery shared a post on social media.

It said: “As you are all aware there was an incident at nursery this morning involving a car.

“Firstly I would like to reassure you all that everyone is fine, a little bit shaken up. We are going to be accessing counselling for children, parents and staff.

“Unfortunately, due to the damage we are unable to reopen the nursery until repairs have been made.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.