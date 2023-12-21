Detectives felt effects of cocaine after Aberdeen dealer hurled block of powder and it burst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detectives felt effects of cocaine after Aberdeen dealer hurled block of powder and it burst

An officer was hit in the face with the Class A drug and his lips and throat started to tingle.

By Dave Finlay
A bag of cocaine
Michael Beaton hurled cocaine at detectives, causing them to ingest some of the Class A drug

An Aberdeen drug dealer hurled a block of cocaine at detectives during a raid, leaving officers showered in white powder and feeling the effects.

Michael Beaton then punched one of the detectives in the face as they moved in to break up an operation dealing in cocaine and heroin and producing crack cocaine.

During the raid on the property at Waulkmill Crescent, in Aberdeen, police seized drugs worth more than £88,000 on the streets.

Advocate depute Colin Edward told the High Court in Edinburgh that police forced entry to the property.

The prosecutor said: “As they entered the accused Michael Beaton ran towards them and threw a block of compressed powder containing cocaine.”

“The block hit DC Daniel Vardy in the face, causing the powder to go into the air and on the officers and their clothing. Officers ingested some of the powder whilst it was in the air.”

He took hold of Beaton’s right arm and instructed him to go to the floor but was attacked and punched.

Detective’s lips started to tingle

DC Vardy inhaled some of the powder through his nose and mouth and noticed that his lips, tongue and throat were tingly and started to go numb.

He was coughing and tried to wash as much of the white powder as possible from his mouth with water.

Unemployed Beaton, 27, who resided in Aberdeen but is currently a prisoner, and his co-accused Dylan Dunlop, 27, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between April 5 and June 19 this year.

Beaton, who has previous convictions for assault, robbery, fire-raising and drugs, also pled guilty to assaulting DC Vardy, who was then in the execution of his duty, by punching him on the head on June 19.

He further pled guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a quantity of powder containing cocaine at police officers, which struck DC Vardy and caused him and DC Mark Rennie, DC Jordan Blyth and DS John Pirie to ingest it.

The court heard that police had recovered drugs sold through the dealing operation before staging the raid.

As well as recovering drugs from the house they also found items used to adulterate them and to manufacture crack cocaine.

Full and empty bottles of ammonia were found along with a pan containing ammonia that was in the process of being heated.

The judge, Lord Ericht, deferred sentence on the pair to obtain background reports and remanded them in custody.

The Crown has raised proceedings to seize crime profits from them.

