Moray A96 reopens following collision near Forres The busy road was closed between Forres and Alves after the accident. By Alberto Lejarraga February 16 2024, 2:54 pm The A96 is currently restricted between Forres and Alves, near Elgin, following a collision. Image: Google Maps The A96 has reopened following a crash near Forres. The road was closed between Forres and Alves after the collision, which took place at around 2pm. The road reopened shortly after 4pm. It is unknown if anyone has been injured. Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.