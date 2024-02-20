Inverurie Co-op team leader stole £7,000 from safe to cover gambling debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie Co-op team leader stole £7,000 from safe to cover gambling debts

Alexander Elliott was caught when staff handing over takings to G4S noticed a bag of cash was missing.

By Danny McKay
The theft happened at the Co-op in Inverurie. Image: Google Maps
An Inverurie Co-op team leader stole £7,000 from a safe at work to pay off gambling debts and fund a trip to Dundee.

CCTV was reviewed and showed the 60-year-old taking the money from the safe and even dropping it on the office floor before scooping it up again and making off.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that during the evening of August 28, another employee on the till at the Burghmuir Drive store noticed a money bag known as a “smart cash pouch” was full.

She removed it, counted it and put it in the safe.

‘Significant amount of money and a breach of trust’

On September 8, another employee opened the safe and took out a number of pouches to give to G4S.

In doing so, he noticed one of the bags, containing £7,020, was missing.

CCTV was checked and showed Elliott opening the safe, taking something out and hiding it in his jacket at 8.15pm on August 29.

Ms Petersen said: “He then leaves the office but an object was seen to fall from his jacket to the floor.

“This was recognised as similar to a cash pouch.”

Elliott kicked the pouch out of view towards a filing cabinet before collecting it again.

CCTV from outside the building then showed Elliott leaving with the pouch visible sticking out of his jacket.

When challenged by other staff, Elliott denied the theft but confessed to police when they became involved.

Ms Petersen said: “In interview, he admitted to stealing the money and explained he did so to travel to Dundee and to buy a wreath to lay at his son’s grave.

“He said the remainder of the cash had been spent on stays at hotels at various locations and on gambling.”

The money was never recovered.

‘It’s a case in which the court has to consider custody’

Elliott, of Nelson Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft.

Appearing in the dock without a solicitor to represent him, Elliott said: “I got myself in gambling debts. I was paying some of that off.”

He also mentioned his poor mental health at the time following the passing of his son.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke said: “This is a serious charge that involves a significant amount of money and a breach of trust.

“It’s a case in which the court has to consider custody.

“However, I’m satisfied there is an alternative to custody.”

As a direct alternative, he ordered Elliott to be supervised for two years, to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £2,400 in compensation.

The compensation order was based on Elliott’s finances rather than a direct reflection of the money stolen.

