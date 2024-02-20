Inverurie Co-op team leader stole £7,000 from safe to cover gambling debts

An Inverurie Co-op team leader stole £7,000 from a safe at work to pay off gambling debts and fund a trip to Dundee.

Alexander Elliott was caught when staff handing over takings to G4S noticed a bag of cash was missing.

CCTV was reviewed and showed the 60-year-old taking the money from the safe and even dropping it on the office floor before scooping it up again and making off.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that during the evening of August 28, another employee on the till at the Burghmuir Drive store noticed a money bag known as a “smart cash pouch” was full.

She removed it, counted it and put it in the safe.

‘Significant amount of money and a breach of trust’

On September 8, another employee opened the safe and took out a number of pouches to give to G4S.

In doing so, he noticed one of the bags, containing £7,020, was missing.

CCTV was checked and showed Elliott opening the safe, taking something out and hiding it in his jacket at 8.15pm on August 29.

Ms Petersen said: “He then leaves the office but an object was seen to fall from his jacket to the floor.

“This was recognised as similar to a cash pouch.”

Elliott kicked the pouch out of view towards a filing cabinet before collecting it again.

CCTV from outside the building then showed Elliott leaving with the pouch visible sticking out of his jacket.

When challenged by other staff, Elliott denied the theft but confessed to police when they became involved.

Ms Petersen said: “In interview, he admitted to stealing the money and explained he did so to travel to Dundee and to buy a wreath to lay at his son’s grave.

“He said the remainder of the cash had been spent on stays at hotels at various locations and on gambling.”

The money was never recovered.

‘It’s a case in which the court has to consider custody’

Elliott, of Nelson Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft.

Appearing in the dock without a solicitor to represent him, Elliott said: “I got myself in gambling debts. I was paying some of that off.”

He also mentioned his poor mental health at the time following the passing of his son.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke said: “This is a serious charge that involves a significant amount of money and a breach of trust.

“It’s a case in which the court has to consider custody.

“However, I’m satisfied there is an alternative to custody.”

As a direct alternative, he ordered Elliott to be supervised for two years, to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £2,400 in compensation.

The compensation order was based on Elliott’s finances rather than a direct reflection of the money stolen.

